Sheriff Sale: Beaver County

SHERIFF SALE

Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County. On AUGUST 3, 2022 at 10:00 am, the Beaver County Sheriff Sales will be held by Bid4Assets online auction site. Conditions of Sale are available to view, on https://bid4assets.com/beavercountypasheriffsales Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property. All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale. Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter. Conway No. 7 NexTier Bank, N.A., Plaintiff vs. John Shannon and James W. Shannon, Jr., Known Heirs of the Estate of Sandra J. Shannon and the Unknown Heirs, Executors and/or Administrators of the Estate of Sandra J. Shannon, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners. Execution No.: 2022-10293

Amount: $97,125.07

plus interest, costs & atty's fees GRENEN & BIRSIC, P.C., ATTORNEY ALL the right, title, interest and claim of John Shannon and James W. Shannon, Jr., known heirs of the estate of Sandra J. Shannon and the unknown heirs, executors and/or administrators of the Estate of Sandra J. Shannon of, in and to the following described property: ALL the following described real estate situate in the Borough of Conway, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Having erected thereon a dwelling being known and numbered as 1724 Porter Street, Conway, PA 15027. Deed Book Volume 981, Page 563, and Parcel# 18-004-0225-000.

Parcel No.: 18-004-0225-000

Market Value: $24,150.00 Location of Property: 1724 Porter Street, Conway, PA 15027. Economy No. 4 PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Robert P. Schiffhauer and Deanna M. Schiffhauer, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners. Execution No.: 10373-2022

Amount: $226,648.93

plus interest, costs & atty's fees HARRY B. REESE, ESQUIRE, ID. NO. 310501, ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF ALL THAT CERTAIN lot or piece of ground situate in Borough of Economy, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Parcel No.: 60-036-0109.000

Market Value: $60,000.00 Location of Property: 440 Sunset Hills Drive, Freedom, PA 15042.

Hopewell No. 6 Citizens Bank, N.A., Plaintiff vs. Sean K. Rouser, Known Surviving Heir of Betty L. Rouser, Robert J. Rouser, Known Surviving Heir of Betty L. Rouser, and Unknown Surviving Heirs of Betty L. Rouser, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners. Execution No.: 10887-2021

Amount: $44,168.11

plus interest, costs & atty's fees CHRISTINE I. GRAHAM, ESQ., MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE or parcel of ground situate in the Township of Hopewell, County of Beaver, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. BEING KNOWN as 1804 Hudson Street, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania 15001. TITLE IS VESTED in Betty L. Rouser by deed from Hayward V. McIntosh and Elaine McIntosh, husband and wife, dated October 1, 1952 and recorded November 13, 1952 in Deed Book 646, Page 227. The said Betty L. Rouser died on July 9, 2019 without a will or appointment of an Administrator, thereby vesting title in Sean K. Rouser, Known Surviving Heir of Betty L. Rouser, Robert J. Rouser, Known Surviving Heir of Betty L. Rouser, Denise Rouser, Known Surviving Heir of Betty L. Rouser, and Unknown Surviving Heirs of Betty L. Rouser by operation of law.

Parcel No.: 65-009-0701-000

Market Value: $130,272.00 Location of Property: 1804 Hudson Street, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania 15001. Midland No. 3 Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, D.B.A. Mortgage Solutions Financial, Plaintiff vs. Michael P. Drakulich and Deana L. Drakulich, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners. Execution No.: 10410-2022

Amount: $59,290.93

plus interest, costs & atty's fees HARRY B. REESE; ESQUIRE, ID.NO. 310501, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Beaver, State of PA, and is described as follows: ALL THAT CERTAIN lot or piece of ground, situate in Midland Borough, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, being Lot No. 602 in the Midland Plan "D-Revised", as Recorded in the Recorder's Office of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, in Plan Book, Volume 3, Pages 2 to 6 inclusive, bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING at a point on the northeasterly side of Ohio Avenue at the dividing line between Lots Nos. 602 and 603 in said plan; thence along said side of Ohio Avenue, North 44° 25' West, a distance of 40 feet to a point on the Easterly line of Fifth Street; thence along the East line of Fifth Street, North 45° 35' East, a distance of 60 feet to a point; thence continuing along said side of Fifth Street in a northeasterly direction by the arc of a circle curving to the right having a radius of 160 feet, a distance of 50.87 feet to a point on the dividing line between Lots Nos. 602 and 630 in said plan; thence along said dividing line, South 44° 25' East, a distance of 31.98 feet to a point on the dividing line between Lots Nos. 602 and 603 in said plan; thence along said dividing line, South 45° 35' West, a distance of 110 feet to a point at the

place of beginning. TOGETHER with and subject to an easement or driveway eight (8) feet in width across the rear of said lot extending from Fifth Street to Virginia Avenue, to be used in common with the owners of lots abutting thereon, with the right of ingress, egress and regress to and from the same. BEING THE SAME PREMISES which David E. Little and Eleanor G. Little, by Deed dated 8/29/20 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Beaver County on 9/9/20 in Instrument No. 3618457, granted and conveyed unto Michael P. Drakulich and Deana L. Drakulich. BEING KNOWN as 501 Ohio Ave., Midland Borough, Pennsylvania 15059.

Parcel No.: 33-006-0400-000-1

Market Value: $27,100.00 Location of Property: 501 Ohio Ave., Midland Borough, Pennsylvania 15059. New Galilee No. 8 Big Beaver Falls Area School District, Plaintiff vs. Jack Duncan, Defendant, owner or reputed owner. Execution No.: 2017-40630

Amount: $1,619.67

plus interest, costs & atty's fees DAVID D. DUGAN, ESQUIRE, PORTNOFF LAW, ASSOCIATES, LTD., ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF, P.O. Box 391, Norristown, PA 19404 ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land situate in the Borough of New Galilee, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a point, which point is on the Southern side of Monroe Street and is on the line dividing the lands herein described and the lands now or late of Anna Hopman; thence along the Southerly side of Monroe Street, North seventy-eight degrees no minutes East, a distance of eighty-two and eighty hundredths feet to an old iron pin; thence South twelve degrees no minutes East, a distance of one hundred feet to a point; thence South seventy-eight degrees no minutes West, a distance of eighty-two and eighty hundredths feet to a point; thence North twelve degrees no minutes West, a distance of one hundred feet to a point, the place of beginning.

Parcel No.: 44-001-0618-000

Market Value: $30,000.00 Location of Property: 306 Monroe Street, New Galilee, Pennsylvania 16141. North Sewickley No. 5 JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff vs. Christian L. Law, Defendant, owner or reputed owner. Execution No.: 2021-11727

Amount: $116,111.69

plus interest, costs & atty's fees KRISTEN D. LITTLE, ESQ., ATTORNEY ALL THAT CERTAIN lot or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Township of North Sewickley, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, being Lot Numbered 6 in Block 3 in the Pittsburgh Company's Treese Plan

of Lots, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, said plan being recorded in the Recorder's Office in and for Beaver County, Pennsylvania in Plot Book Volume 4, Page 19, and being more particularly described as follows:

Parcel No.: 70-015-0416.000

Market Value: $15,500.00 Location of Property: 1300 Cherry Hill Road. Ellwood City, PA 16117. Ohioville No. 2 PNC Bank, National Association, Plaintiff vs Daniel A. Daellenbach, Jr., as Administrator of the Estate of Daniel Daellenbach, aka Daniel A. Daellenbach, Sr., aka Daniel Arthur Daellenbach, Sr. , Defendant, owner or reputed owner. Execution No.: 2021-10975 Amount: $49,275.21 plus interest, costs & atty's fees ATTORNEY: Kimberly J. Hong, Esquire, MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC, ATTORNEY, P.O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, Phone 614-220-5611; Fax 614-220-5613 ALL THAT CERTAIN property situate in the Borough of Ohioville, County of Beaver, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being commonly known and numbered as 126 Lynwood Drive, AKA 126 Lynnwood Drive, Beaver, PA 15009 and found in Instrument No. 3652518, Parcel No. 71-151-0109.000. Parcel No.: 71-151-0109.000 Market Value: $42,300.00 Location of Property: 126 Lynwood Drive, AKA 126 Lynnwood Drive, Township of Ohioville, PA 15009. Rochester Borough No. 9 Rochester Area School District, Plaintiff vs. Madison Commons, L.L.C., Defendants, owners, or reputed owners. Execution No.: 2016-40104

Amount: $7,328.56

plus interest, costs & atty's fees PORTNOFF LAW, ASSOCIATES, LTD., ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF, P.O. Box 391, Norristown, PA 19404 Parcel No. 1 Tax Parcel No. 46-001-0609-000 ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land situate in the Second Ward of the Borough of Rochester, County of Beaver, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Parcel No.: 46-001-0609-000

Market Value: $50,100.00 Location of Property: 170 W. Madison Street, Rochester, Pennsylvania Parcel No. 2 Tax Parcel No. 46-001-0611-000 ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land situate in the Borough of Rochester, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Parcel No.: 46-001-0611-000

Market Value: $5,800.00 Location of Property: 749 Miner Road, Rochester, Pennsylvania

Parcel No. 3 Tax Parcel No. 46-001-0610-000 ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, parcel or lot of land being situate in the Second Ward of the Borough of Rochester, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Parcel No. 46-001-0610-000 Location of Property: 170 W. Madison Street, Rochester, Pennsylvania. Rochester Township No. 11 The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificate holders of CWALT Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2004-16CB, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-16CB, Plaintiff vs. Joseph J. Patrisian and Molly Patrisian a/k/a Molly C. Patrisian, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners. Execution No.: 11134-2015

Amount: $39,465.11

plus interest, costs & atty's fees STEPHEN M. HLADIK, ESQUIRE HLADIK, ONORATO & FEDERMAN, LLP ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF, 298 Wissahickon Avenue, North Wales, PA 19454

ALL THAT CERTAIN parcel or tract of land situate in the Township of Rochester, County of Beaver, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being fully described in deed dated April 16, 2004 and recorded on April 21, 2004 in the office of the Beaver County Recorder of Deeds as Instrument No. 3205461.

Parcel No.: 76-003-0606-000

Market Value: $18,600.00 Location of Property: 533 Mellon Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074. White Township No. 1 Community Loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. John W. Yonlisky a/k/a JW Yonlisky, Shirley M. Yonlisky known heir to Joanne M. Burns, Deceased Mortgagor and Real Owner, John R. Burns aka John R. Burno, known heir to Joanne M. Burns, Deceased Mortgagor and Real Owner, and Unknown Heirs, Successors, Assigns and all Persons, Firms, or Associations claiming right, title or interest of Joanne M. Burns, Deceased Mortgagor and Real Owner, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners. Execution No.: 2019-10080

Amount: $43,620.75

plus interest, costs & atty's fees Bernadette Irace, Esquire, Attorney, Milstead & Associates, LLC ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land situate in White Township, County of Beaver, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being more fully described in Plan Rook Volume 3, Page 36.

Parcel No.: 78-003-0805.000

Location of Property: 2409 25th Street, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Given under my hand and seal this 17th day of June 2022. Tony Guy, Sheriff

7/1, 7/8, 7/15/22