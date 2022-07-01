ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix Public Library announces summer events

By Staff Report
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — The Charlevoix Public Library recently announced its upcoming July calendar of events. For more information, contact the Charlevoix Public Library at 231-237-7340 or email reference@charlevoixlibrary.org or visit the charlevoixlibrary.org.

Jazz @ the Library: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August in the Children's Garden, the community room if rain. Bring your own chair.

The library willi continue hosting Jazz at the Library this summer, featuring the Steve Stargardt Trio with Andy Evans, bass; Jon Lindeneau, drums; and Steve Stargardt, piano.

  • July 13: Crispin Campbell Cello
  • July 20: Venetian Week (no concert)
  • July 27: Bill Sears Saxophone
  • August 3: Claudia Schmidt Vocalist
  • August 10: Bay Area Little Big Band
  • August 17: Family & Friends

BookTalkers: "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich: 6 p.m. July 18 in the Armstrong Conference Room; please register.

Tookie, an Ojibwe woman, is working at Birchbark Books when she is visited by the lingering spirit of a difficult customer. Between All Soul's Day 2019 and All Soul's Day 2020, other kinds of ghosts, both personal and historic, haunt Tookie and her colleagues. Besides being an often-comical ghost story, this novel by Louise Erdrich (set in the Minneapolis bookstore she actually owns) offers insights into the effects of the global pandemic and the collateral damage of systemic racism.

SummerFolk Concert Series: Elizabeth Landry: 6:30 p.m. July 25 in the Children's Room, if rain in the community room. Bring your own chair.

Previously known as E Minor, Elizabeth is based out of Traverse City, Michigan. Touring nationally and playing many well-known theaters, breweries, festivals, and venues, Elizabeth can be seen playing with her trio including Caul Bluhm and well known steel guitarist Joe Wilson (Joe Wilson Trio, Steppin' In It). Whether she is playing solo or with the band, many are sure to get lost in Elizabeth’s sweet, smoky melodies, and storytelling lyrics.

For Youth

Stories and Sandcastles: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays through Aug. 26 at Michigan Beach Park in Charlevoix.

Enjoy reading a story at Michigan Beach Park while you walk along or sit in the sand, then borrow sand toys from the sharing sand toy box and build a sandcastle! Share a snapshot of your creation on our Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram. #storiessandcastles

Starfish Book Yoga: 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Wednesdays, July 13, 20, 27 and Aug. 3, 10 in the Children's Garden. Ages 4-8. Registration requested. Maximum of 10 children per session.

Join us for a morning of fun with friends, reading books and doing yoga. Explore balance, flexibility, strength and relaxation. Instructor, Laurie Witt of Soul Yoga, is a registered yoga teacher with a master's in literacy instruction and a strong passion for books and teaching. Yoga mats are provided for participation in class and sanitized after each use. Please dress comfortably for exercise in the outdoors. Parents or caregivers need to be present at the library for class, but do not need to participate directly.

Comic Art Fantasy Drawing Workshop with Jerry DeCaire: 3:30-4:30 p.m. July 28 in Community Room A and B. Ages 8-12. Registration required. Maximum of 25 seats.

Save your seat for this drawing workshop with Marvel comic artist and illustrator Jerry DeCaire. Bring your imagination with you because you will be provided art supplies to bring your own characters to life as Jerry teaches you how to pop your superheroes and fantasy characters off the page.

Comic Art Fantasy Presentation with Jerry DeCaire: 5-6 p.m. July 28 in Community Room A and B.

