ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Nonprofit seeks northern Michigan farmers for carbon farming education program

By Tess Ware, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTlgF_0gRrIsmn00

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a $50,000 grant to Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology, a nonprofit dedicated to building up sustainable communities, to launch the Carbon Farming Planning Cohorts program.

The program combines virtual and hands-on education to help farmers adapt to changing climates. It includes support for planning, funding and implementing carbon farming practices.

Crosshatch is currently looking for six farms to participate within the 10-county region of Northwest Lower Michigan. Cohorts will be in communication with Crosshatch for a year and a half, while the learning and planning period will take place in the months of October through February.

Participants will meet and learn virtually and then meet at the farms of other participants for hands-on learning. In addition to learning about carbon farming practices, each participant will receive a $500 stipend to fund the planning process for their own farm.

“We think that farmers learn best from one another and benefit the most from hands-on learning experiences, such as, having the opportunity to visit one another's farms and really discuss practices in depth,” Crosshatch Program Coordinator Daniel Marbury said.

According to Marbury, Crosshatch chose to focus on carbon farming because carbon farming has climate change mitigation benefits when implemented at a large scale, but at the local level, soils carbon builds up crop resilience. The carbon acts as a buffer against drought and other weather-related stressors

“These are long standing practices used for ecological conservation,” Marbury said. “So it just has broad ecosystem benefits, which translates to benefits to (agriculture) production system as well.”

Applications for the program are not yet available, but any farmers interested in participating can contact Marbury via email daniel@crosshatch.org or phone 231-714-9730.

Additional information about Crosshatch can be found on the organization's website.

Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter, @Tess_Petoskey

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Projects to Create Jobs, Grow Life Sciences in Michigan

Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of projects, including a business expansion by a global life sciences provider in Muskegon, community revitalization projects in Detroit, Battle Creek, and Sault Ste. Marie, and support that boosts Michigan’s agribusiness industry. The projects approved today represent a total capital investment of nearly $500 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan to auction waterfront property, wooded lots across the state

The state of Michigan is auctioning off properties throughout the Upper and Lower peninsulas starting Aug. 2 through Sept. 9. The state Department of Natural Resources will host 15 online auctions for vacant land, including lots with waterfront access to lakes and rivers.  Many parcels do not have public road access or may be unbuildable because of water proximity. Others feature large acreage with water access — true steals. A few are located in metro Detroit, including Macomb...
MLive

New fishing pier coming to state recreation area in Jackson, Washtenaw counties

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A campground in the largest state park in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula is getting a new, accessible fishing pier. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the project at the Portage Lake Campground in the Waterloo Recreation Area on Tuesday, June 28, while detailing nearly $16 million in upgrades to parks in 10 counties funded through federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Farming#Education Program#Northern Michigan#Nonprofit
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: A school voucher plan in Michigan? Here's what it should include

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that distinctions between state and religious institutions are increasingly obsolete. Last Tuesday, the Court held in Carson v. Makin that states using taxpayer funds to offset private school tuition may not exclude religious schools from participating in such programs. Less than a week later, the Court ruled in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that a high school football coach was within his First Amendment rights to hold prayers on the school football field with his players.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Industry
Morning Sun

DTE and local communities reach agreement on taxation of wind parks

The Michigan Renewable Energy Collaborative (MREC) and DTE Energy (DTE) has reached an agreement ending litigation regarding the taxation of nine DTE wind parks located in Huron, Gratiot, Sanilac and Isabella counties. “We would like to acknowledge the professionalism of the leadership team at DTE who agreed to move forward...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

2 Michigan beaches under contamination advisories for bacteria

As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, there are two Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe swimming conditions. But there are still plenty of opportunities to cool off by taking a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to your local beach, check...
1470 WFNT

Three Mackinaw City Hotels Accused of Tricking Guests Reach Settlement With Michigan

Three hotels in Mackinaw City accused of tricking guests into booking rooms at closed establishments have reached a settlement with the Michigan Attorney General's office. In February of this year, the Lieghio family, which owns several hotel properties in Northern Michigan, was accused of pulling a basic bait and switch maneuver. Patrons were essentially tricked into booking rooms at hotels that were advertised online, but then upon arrival were forced into rooms at other hotels, sometimes with fewer amenities.
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy