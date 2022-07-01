Red Sky Stage welcomes Michigan singer-songwriters in upcoming concert

HARBOR SPRINGS — Live music comes to the Harbor Springs Library this Saturday, July 2, with a special concert featuring the talents of Detroit native Mike Ward, Eliza thorp and Scottish singer-songwriter Mark Hunter.

Ward's lyrically-centric, vocally charged folk songs have recently taken him as far as the west coast. Touring in support of his newest album "Particles to Pearls" his music never disappoints.

Thorp has fast become one of the most popular singer-songwriters in Northern Michigan. Her soulful, empowering lyrics accompanied by her skillful piano work is always a hit with audiences of all ages and tastes.

New to area, Scottish born Mark Hunter now calls Petoskey home and the area is lucky to have him. His unique wit, style and guitar playing skills quickly create new fans where ever he plays.

The concert is presented by, and will be the first New Red Sky Stage production in Harbor Springs.

"I've always loved the Harbor Springs library as a place to share music." says Red Sky director Kevin Johnston.

"The acoustics in the room are fantastic and the atmosphere is truly one of a kind. We're thrilled to be able to put on this show," he said.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or online through the events listings on the new Red Sky Stage's Facebook page.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. The Harbor Springs library is located at 206 S.Spring St. in Harbor Springs.