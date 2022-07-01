ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Springs, MI

Red Sky Stage welcomes Michigan singer-songwriters in upcoming concert

By Subscribe
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c19Ax_0gRrIru400

HARBOR SPRINGS — Live music comes to the Harbor Springs Library this Saturday, July 2, with a special concert featuring the talents of Detroit native Mike Ward, Eliza thorp and Scottish singer-songwriter Mark Hunter.

Ward's lyrically-centric, vocally charged folk songs have recently taken him as far as the west coast. Touring in support of his newest album "Particles to Pearls" his music never disappoints.

Thorp has fast become one of the most popular singer-songwriters in Northern Michigan. Her soulful, empowering lyrics accompanied by her skillful piano work is always a hit with audiences of all ages and tastes.

New to area, Scottish born Mark Hunter now calls Petoskey home and the area is lucky to have him. His unique wit, style and guitar playing skills quickly create new fans where ever he plays.

The concert is presented by, and will be the first New Red Sky Stage production in Harbor Springs.

"I've always loved the Harbor Springs library as a place to share music." says Red Sky director Kevin Johnston.

"The acoustics in the room are fantastic and the atmosphere is truly one of a kind. We're thrilled to be able to put on this show," he said.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or online through the events listings on the new Red Sky Stage's Facebook page.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. The Harbor Springs library is located at 206 S.Spring St. in Harbor Springs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Club 93.7

Three Mackinaw City Hotels Accused of Tricking Guests Reach Settlement With Michigan

Three hotels in Mackinaw City accused of tricking guests into booking rooms at closed establishments have reached a settlement with the Michigan Attorney General's office. In February of this year, the Lieghio family, which owns several hotel properties in Northern Michigan, was accused of pulling a basic bait and switch maneuver. Patrons were essentially tricked into booking rooms at hotels that were advertised online, but then upon arrival were forced into rooms at other hotels, sometimes with fewer amenities.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
wcmu.org

Blue Angels air show is traumatizing, some veterans say

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels air show is usually one of the most popular events at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, but some veterans are not happy to see them return this weekend. In past years, a group called Veterans For Peace have demonstrated against the air...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Harbor Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Harbor Springs, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Petoskey, MI
Entertainment
Harbor Springs, MI
Government
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
UpNorthLive.com

Eight men arrested in Traverse City human trafficking sting

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Genesee County Sheriff's Offices G.H.O.S.T. Team and federal partners, announced Friday they arrested eight men during a human trafficking sting operation. Officers say they posed as underage males and females in an undercover operation to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Eight Arrested In Grand Traverse County In Underage Solicitation Sting

Eight men were arrested in Grand Traverse County this month for solicitation of a minor, child sexually abusive activity, and use of a computer to commit a crime in a two-day multi-jurisdictional sting called Operation TC Safe, authorities announced Friday. Numerous agencies participated in the operation that took place June...
WILX-TV

Michigan man charged for role in Capitol riot

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Luke Michael Lints, 27, of Traverse City was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Songwriters#Singer Songwriter#Live Music#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Scottish
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy