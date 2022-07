Zion Williamson has agreed to a max extension with the New Orleans Pelicans according to Shams Charania. The deal will be for five seasons and $231 million. Williamson, 21, has been on the Pelicans for three seasons, but has battled injuries in his young career. He has played in just 85 games through the first three years of his career and did not play at all during the 2021-2022 season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO