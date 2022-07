We have the second of six 2022 opponent previews for your listening pleasure. Our last edition of the podcast was about the Arizona Cardinals’ six games and three opponents in the NFC West. In this episode of the podcast, I spoke with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman and Raiders Wire managing editor Marcus Mosher to discuss the 2021 season, this offseason and the outlook for 2022 for both the Kansas City Chiefs and las Vegas Raiders. They are the first two AFC West opponents the Cardinals face and are their first two opponents of the 2022 season.

