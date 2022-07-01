ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

The legacy of love: How a Boynton woman learned to say 'I love you,' and never stop

By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
Three simple words echo through Cassondra Corbin-Thaddies’ home: I love you.

But that’s not how it always was.

As a child, Corbin-Thaddies rarely heard those words. Her parents preferred to express their love in actions. Even in moments of celebration – when all she wanted to hear was “Congratulations! I love you! I’m so proud of you!” – her parents couldn’t get the words out.

She learned that love could be conditional. When she was mad at people, how could she still love them? Then she met a boy in college who showed her he could still love her when she was giving him the cold shoulder. The type of person who waits up for the text that she had arrived home safely and cared for her even when they disagreed.

Spoiler: He became her husband.

From learning English, getting degree at 41 to dealing with death of both parents from drug use:Read all storytellers' stories here

Tell us your story:Share a story of food and family at our September Storytellers night. Here’s how to pitch.

Now they’re raising two young men who aren’t afraid of saying “I love you” to each other, to their friends, and to the world, which seems to become less forgiving each day.

Here’s Corbin-Thaddies’ story of how she reclaimed “I love you” and decided to shout it from the rooftops at the March 9 show:

The Palm Beach Post will host another Storytelling night at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Lake Park Black Box theater. The show’s theme will be Food & Family. Do you want to tell your story? Apply to be a storyteller here.

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering northern Palm Beach County at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com Help support our work, subscribe today!

