James May Talks Jeremy Clarkson And Richard Hammond: “We’re Not Friends”

By Alex Harrington
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James May has admitted that Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and himself aren’t really friends outside of The Grand Tour in a recent interview. As well as this, he explains that while the three of them look to be “a bit Brexit, or a bit UKIP,” they’re not, with him the most...

www.grandtournation.com

