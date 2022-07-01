James May Talks Jeremy Clarkson And Richard Hammond: “We’re Not Friends”

Editor's Note: The following contains The Old Man spoilers.FX's The Old Man is the television adaptation of Thomas Perry's novel of the same name. The show's creator, Jonathan E. Steinberg, has plenty of experience creating adaptations, with works like Black Sails and Human Target. Both the book and television versions of The Old Man follow the story of Dan Chase, or an aging man with the alias Dan Chase, depicted in the show through a stunning performance by Jeff Bridges. He is a veteran who has burnt some bridges and finds himself on the lam rather than in retirement. How his murky past finally catches up to him has yet to play out in the show, still only halfway through its first season. That said, there are already notable differences from the novel. People who have read the book and are watching the show might get confused because of how closely the two parallel each other with different details. This article should serve as a reference to quickly understand why it feels like you are remembering two conflicting details from the same story by highlighting all the differences The Old Man took on as it moved from page to screen.

