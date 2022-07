Yuba City, CA) – There will be some street closures in Yuba City Monday for the Annual Fourth of July parade. Yuba City Parks and Recreation and Yuba City Fire will be closing Plumas Street, between Center Street and Bridge Street from 9 to 10:30 in the morning and Plumas between B and C streets from 9AM to 2PM.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO