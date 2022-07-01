ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Street Closures for Yuba City July 4th Parade

kubaradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYuba City, CA) – There will be some street closures in Yuba City Monday...

kubaradio.com

FOX40

Malfunctioning railroad arms stops traffic in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic along Bond Road in Elk Grove is being impacted by malfunctioning railroad crossing arms, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police are saying that Union Pacific Railroad has indicated that it will take up to three hours to fix the arms.
ELK GROVE, CA
worldnationnews.com

The Chapman neighborhood will see renovations including a splash park and more

CHICO – The Chapman neighborhood will soon be followed by renovated basketball courts, a splash park, and more renovations at Chapman Park, when Chico Area Recreation and the Park District received a $2.9 million grant from California Parks and Recreation. On Saturday, July 3, 2022, CARD invited the community to celebrate the renewal kickoff and Fourth of July weekend with the company of live music, free food and several games.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Child Rescued, 3 Adults Missing In Sacramento River Near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A child has been rescued and three adults are missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista. The Rio Vista Fire Department says, on Sunday, they received the report of three adults in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge. They responded to the incident and say the child has been rescued. The adults remain missing. Officials say they have transitioned the incident from a rescue to a recovery. The fire department says they are coordinating their efforts with the Coast Guard and other law enforcement personnel. No further information about the incident has been released.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Reported Missing While Swimming In American River Near I-5 Bridge In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery. The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family. Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam, said a small portion of the increased water is going to farms and cities downstream. But the majority of the higher flow is to help flush out salt water that is pushing up into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The increased salinity threatens drinking water supplies and other environmental resources. While it has benefits, it means that swimmers and boaters need to be extra cautious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Evacuation orders in Yuba County structure fires lifted

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An evacuation order was issued in part of Olivehurst due to several structure fires Saturday. According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the evacuation affects people between 7th and 11th avenues and the train tracks to Highway 65 and Highway 70. The Linda Fire Department says that the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Evacuation Orders Reduced in Sandra Fire Near Forbestown

(Forbestown, CA) – The Sandra Fire near Forbestown caused several evacuation orders and warnings yesterday afternoon, all of which have now been reduced. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. The fire has burned 40 acres and is 40 percent contained. Two people were injured by the fire,...
FORBESTOWN, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights Police investigates crash at Old Auburn Road

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department responded to a call around 4:55 p.m. Saturday about a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Citrus Heights police, the collision happened on Old Auburn Road at Loi Linda Lane with the motorcyclist found on the ground. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident on Madison Avenue [Carmichael, CA]

CARMICHAEL, CA (July 1, 2022) – Monday evening, at least two victims were hospitalized following a three-vehicle accident on Madison Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Manzanita and Madison Avenue. Furthermore, officials said the driver of a pickup-truck...
CARMICHAEL, CA
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Crews raise containment on Rices Fire; 5 homes destroyed

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said crews continue to make progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, increasing containment to 45% as of Sunday morning.The fire is currently the largest wildland blaze in the state and has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes. Cal Fire posted it's latest update Sunday morning on the fire that has held at just over 900 acres since Wednesday.The fire has injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
tncontentexchange.com

Pacaso causes stir in rural Napa County neighborhood

Residents in the rural Olive Hill Lane area near Coombsville Road recently discovered they could be getting a new neighbor that is giving many of them pause — Pacaso. Pacaso is the second-home co-ownership business that critics say hurts the character of neighborhoods. In this case, eight people could own the house in a community of a few dozen homes near vineyards and Mount George.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Stolen Ram rams gate in Woodland, stopped in Old Town Auburn; 3 taken into custody

Three subjects in a stolen truck were taken into custody in Old Town Auburn early Friday morning shortly after exiting eastbound Interstate 80. The truck, a new Dodge Ram 2500 Hemi, sustained damage to its front after ramming a gate at the business from which it was stolen near Pioneer and E. Beamer St. in Woodland. The truck’s odometer read 146 miles when it was stopped by Placer County Sheriff’s and Auburn Area CHP officers.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

‘Could’ve been a danger to the public’: Fire officials stop Kern County group for allegedly offering 4th of July shows

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — Arson and bomb investigators stopped a group from Kern County, who were allegedly unlicensed and offered to put on display shows, California State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine announced in a press conference in Sacramento County on Thursday.  “Not only did we find that this group was allegedly unlicensed, but they […]
kubaradio.com

Rices Fire Containment Remains at Only 10%

(Nevada County, CA) – The Rices Fire continues to burn in Nevada County. Cal Fire said as of 7 p.m. yesterday that the fire has burned over 900 acres and is 10-percent contained. The fire started on Tuesday and Evacuation orders have been issued in areas near the fire,...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento power restored for over 3,800 SMUD customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD is currently responding to a power outage affecting customers in Downtown Sacramento, South Natomas, and Land Park. As of 1:50 p.m. the power was restored to those affected areas. As of 1:08 p.m. 3,846 SMUD customers are without power. There is no further information at this time and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

