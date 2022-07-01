ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of boy killed in Adventureland accident sues park

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The family of an 11-year old boy who died on a water ride at the Altoona, Iowa amusement park Adventureland a year ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in state court alleging the park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides. David and Sabrina Jaramillo, of Cedar Rapids and three of their children filed the lawsuit Thursday. They and 11-year old Michael Jaramillo were on the Raging River ride at the park on July 3, 2021, when the raft carrying all six family members flipped over trapping them beneath the water. Michael Jaramillo drowned and other family members were injured. The family seeks monetary damages for negligence. An attorney for the park says safety has always been a priority and a number of extraordinarily unusual factors came together to cause the accident.

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 22-year-old Johah Lee Kirsch of Des Moines late Friday night for public intoxication. Deputies transported Kirsch to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $300.00 bond.
Thieves Siphoning Gas Out Of Salvation Army Vehicles

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Cedar Rapids chapter of the Salvation Army says thieves have been stealing gasoline from all nine of their vehicles over the past week. Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar says they noticed that gas caps on some of their trucks had been removed, prompting them to review surveillance footage that showed several individuals siphoning gas at night. DeBaar told KCRG/TV that about 12-hundred dollars’ worth of gas has been stolen, and that donations normally used to help the poor have been diverted to refilling their own gas tanks. The surveillance video will be turned over to the Cedar Rapids police department.
Des Moines Man Sentenced For Illegally Obtaining Medical Information

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man will spend 27 months in prison for illegally obtaining health information on another person. Forty-nine-year-old Dustin Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to wrongfully obtain and disclose individually identifiable health information. According to court documents, Ortiz conspired with a then-employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Des Moines to obtain the records on the victim’s mental health conditions and medications. Ortiz then gave the records to a third party. The court information says the intent was to use the health information for personal gain and malicious harm — making it a felony.
Authorities Blame Gas Leak For Death Of 13-Year-Old Girl In Marengo

(Marengo, IA) — Authorities blame a gas leak for causing the death of a 13-year-old girl in Marengo. The girl’s body was found Monday morning. Her name hasn’t been released. The police chief says there was a leak in or near the home where she was found but says the house didn’t have natural gas service. KCRG/TV reports emergency responders administered life-saving measures but the teenager died later at a hospital. Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play because three others went to the hospital with mild symptoms. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
Field Of Dreams TV Series Benched

(Dyersville, IA) — Iowa-based filming of the “Field of Dreams” television series was supposed to start in the coming months, but the project has suffered a setback. Variety reports the Peacock Network has dumped the show and Universal Television is trying to shop it to other media outlets. The series was to be a prequel to the 1989 movie that was shot, in part, in Dyersville.
Slight Risk for Severe Weather on Monday

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two rounds of thunderstorms are forecast for Monday. Northeast Iowa is under a slight risk for severe weather, and the rest of the state except for extreme Southwest Iowa are under a marginal risk. Forecasters say round one will move across the state in the morning. A few of the stronger storms may produce hail or damaging winds. The storms are forecast to redevelop in the afternoon, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main hazards. Pockets of heavy rain are also possible. The National Weather Service says the morning storms will determine where afternoon storms develop. Heat will also increase with heat indices over 100 on both Monday and Tuesday. Even without severe storms, lightning will pose a risk to outdoor events.
Realtors Association president says housing market is slowing

(West Des Moines, IA) — The president of the Iowa Association of Realtors says the record-setting housing market has slowed some — but it is far from hitting a full stop. Byron Menke of Treynor says the nearly eight percent drop in homes sales in May was the signal of a slowdown that he says was not unexpected. He says, “the demand is still extremely high (and) inventory continues to be short,” but adds that the recent slowdown has made things a little more manageable. The median sale price in May was up nearly 13 percent — showing the impact of the high demand and low supply.
Guthrie County Supervisors discuss resolution to declare EMS an essential service

(Guthrie Co.) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors discussed drafting a resolution to declare Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to be an essential service. Iowa code states that upon adoption of a resolution declaring emergency medical services to be an essential county service, a county board of supervisors may offer for voter approval the authorization to impose taxes, or a combination of taxes, that may include Local Option Income Surtax or an ad valorem property tax not to exceed 75-cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value on all taxable property within the county. The revenues generated from the taxes shall be used for emergency medical services.
