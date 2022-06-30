ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Remedy for Weariness (June 30th)

By Cheryl Jackson
Remedy for Weariness

When you are suffering from any form of bodily sickness, your body puts most of its effort into fighting the illness.  As a result, you feel tired and weak, sometimes to the point of not being able to get out of bed.  This analogy is a good way to understand how our heart and emotions can feel weary and weak when we are dealing with the pressures and difficulties of life.

What is the remedy for your weariness and weakness?  Jesus.  He is the one who can mend a broken relationship.  Provide for your needs.  Give you patience when you are angry, and peace when you are anxious.  God is your friend when you are lonely, and your Father when you need protection. Trust him for all of these things and your soul will find strength and vitality to live to the fullest.

Scripture:

Isaiah 40:29 He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.

