Dior Sets New Release Date For Travis Scott Collection Following Astroworld Tragedy

By Bruce Goodwin II
 3 days ago

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


T ravis Scott’s Dior collab is finally hitting the shelves.

Over a year ago, the Texas rapper was poised to design a collection with the French luxury fashion house, but it was put on the back burner after the tragic deaths at Astroworld . Ten people –including a 9-year-old– were killed, and 300 were injured at the Houston music festival when overzealous fans rushed the already crowded stage grounds.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” Dior told WWD in December .

But now, the collection is finally seeing the light of day, years after Scott first connected with a major member of the brand’s team. Dior Men’s Creative Director Kim Jones spoke with HYPEBEAST in 2021 about meeting Scott and working together. As a result, Scott makes history as the first musician to collaborate with the iconic luxury brand.

“I met Travis six years ago, and we’ve been in constant touch since then,” he told HYPEBEAST . “And I started talking to Travis about the Foundation he wants to set up to allow students to go to college at Parsons School of Design that can’t afford to go and fulfill their dreams. So I thought it was nice to then talk to him and say, why don’t we do something together? Because then you’re working with a fashion brand and a couture house that can support this project as well.”

Dior’s collection will consist of ready-to-wear apparel, B713 sneakers, and accessories. So get ready because the “Cactus Jack Dior” collection will launch on July 13 at Dior.com and select Dior stores.

Get a better look at the entire extensive collection below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fj71T_0gRrEu7j00

#Astroworld#Luxury Fashion#Travis Scott Collection#French#Wwd#Dior Men#Foundation#Parsons School Of Design
