ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Travis Scott’s Dior Collab Will Finally Be Released Months After Astroworld Tragedy

By Martin Berrios
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxrS1_0gRrEbbA00

Source: DIOR / Dior


It looks like Travis Scott’s Dior capsule will now see the light of the day. The brand has confirmed it will be releasing the collection this week.

As per Page Six the Houston, Texas performer shelved capsule has finally received a release date. According to the celebrity gossip site an unidentified source has shared that the pieces will be released Thursday, July 13. The drop was originally scheduled for a summer 2022 slot but was put on hold indefinitely due to the tragic events that occurred at the Astroworld festival back in November.

Shortly after Dior announced to WWD that the project was delayed. “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

Originally announced in June, the French luxury fashion house gave the “SICKO MODE” rapper reign to curate a men’s collection. “This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” a representative from the luxury brand said to Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

The capsule will include ready-to-wear apparel, accessories and the much anticipated B713 sneakers. The Dior x Travis Scott collection will be available online and at select Dior stores.

Photo: Dior

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Appears To Give Kylie Jenner Side-Eye In Front of Travis Scott: Pics

Tristan Thompson, 31, was captured looking over at Kylie Jenner, 24, during a recent Kardashian event. The former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 37, gave the makeup mogul some serious side eye while standing beside her and in back of her beau Travis Scott, 31, in new photos taken outside at the Father’s Day gathering. She didn’t seem to notice as she stared straight ahead but it definitely made for some good snapshots!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TMZ.com

Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Giving Birth, Supports A$AP Rocky at Concert

Rihanna made her first official outing since becoming a mom, venturing out across the pond to support the new father and her partner, A$AP Rocky. RiRi surfaced Friday at Wireless Fest in London, weaving her way through the crowd with her security detail as Rocky was performing on stage. She looks a little annoyed ... but that might have to do with the screaming fans surrounding her.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner's "Bixie" Haircut Would Make Kris Jenner Proud

The "bixie" haircut has been trending for quite some time now, but it appears to have earned itself a new, rather unlikely fan: Kendall Jenner. Appearing on the latest cover of Vogue China, Jenner can be seen with a super-short hairstyle that barely reaches her ears — a huge departure from her usual look.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Sweetly Makes Mom Kylie Jenner Coffee In Adorable Video: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, documented her daughter Stormi Webster, 4, making her a cup of coffee on Monday, June 20. The makeup mogul shared videos to her Instagram Stories of Stormi standing at a coffee maker with an empty cup preparing Kylie’s morning pick-me-up. Stormi was so attentive to her task as Kylie captured the sweet moment from behind. “Loves to make me coffee,” Kylie wrote on the first video.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Rocks Plunging Top At Same Club As Tristan After Calling Him ‘Worst Person’

Kylie Jenner looked amazing while attending a joint birthday party for her friends Stassie Karankolaou and Zack Bia on June 8. The mom-of-two wore a low-cut silver top for the outing, which she paired with baggy jeans. Kylie completed her night out look with sunglasses and her hair styled straight and sleek. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance, wearing a colorful mini dress with latex boots.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shanna Moakler Says Ex Travis Barker Is in ‘Great Hands’ With ‘Beautiful Wife Kourtney’ Amid His Hospitalization: He Has ‘Beat the Odds’ Before

In her prayers. Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is speaking out about the Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalization for pancreatitis. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement on Thursday, June 30, praising his […]
BET

Rihanna Spotted At ASAP Concert For First Time After Giving Birth

Rihanna has made her first public appearance since giving birth to her newborn baby son. The superstar singer reportedly traveled to England to see her man and father of the child, ASAP Rocky, who was performing at the Wireless Festival in London on July 1. The 34-year-old was recorded by a fan being escorted by security behind barricades holding back what appears to be thousands of concertgoers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Astroworld#Luxury Fashion#Wwd#French#Women S Wear Daily
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Blink-182’s Travis Barker Hospitalized: Daughters Alabama and Atiana Thank Fans for Prayers

It’s been a media frenzy as news emerges regarding the hospitalization of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker. The drummer was taken to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles via ambulance early this week. The music star entered the hospital on a stretcher Tuesday morning with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. Now, Barker’s children are taking to social media, thanking their father’s fans for the love and prayers they have sent their dad’s way amid the emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian: 1st Photos Of The Reality Star After Travis Barker’s Sudden Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted for the first time in public two days after rushing her husband, Travis Barker, to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star, 43, looked downcast on Thursday, June 30 as she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing clothing from Travis’ music label DTA Records. Keeping a low profile in a black hoodie, matching sweatpants and dark sunglasses, Kourtney was seen solo during her outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kanye West references ‘my wife’ Kim Kardashian during BET Awards speech

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards and not-so-subtly referenced Kim Kardashian during his tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs.The rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – made his first public appearance in months at the BET Awards on 26 June to present Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. West emerged onstage from his “hiatus” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles sporting an all-black ensemble featuring a baseball cap, sunglasses, and face covering.During his six-minute speech, West explained how Combs has inspired him throughout his career and referenced his relationship and subsequent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Justin Timberlake Sued: Singer 'Cheated' a Director of Over $2M in Payments?

The director of Justin Timberlake's arrangement to film a documentary about his breakthrough album "The 20/20 Experience" is now suing the singer for years of hard work. Based on the recent lawsuit, Justin Timberlake recruited him in 2012 to film and edit a documentary on the making of his third studio album.
CELEBRITIES
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy