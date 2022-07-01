ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-02 10:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Anson and southern Stanly Counties through 615 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Midland, or 8 miles southeast of Downtown Concord, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Locust, Norwood, Oakboro, Stanfield and Lake Tillery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior Today And Monday .Red Flag Warnings for abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels is in effect through midnight tonight for zone 226 and Red Flag Warnings are now in effect through Midnight Monday night for zones 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, and 224. The Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended through Tuesday night. A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Northway to Bettles will remain through Monday then move east to Northway to Arctic Village on Tue. This will cause very warm and moderately dry conditions, along with smoke, to continue over the Interior through Monday, with slight cooling on Tuesday. Expect scattered high based thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and abundant lightning to form again this afternoon and continue into late this evening for areas north and east of the Alaska Range to Tanana, to east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range. This trough will move north and east on Tuesday with with scattered high based and PM thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning along and northeast of this trough mainly north and east of the Tanana River and east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range on Monday afternoon and through the late evening. Expect 5000 to 10,000 lightning strokes over Northern Alaska today and Mon with the greatest density of lightning over the Eastern and Northeastern Interior. Min RH should be 25-35% across the Eastern Interior today, then increase Mon through Tue. The Eastern Interior should remain warmer than normal and relatively dry from Wed through the end of the week. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Lower elevations of the Southeastern Brooks Range * TIMING...Until Midnight Sunday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 85. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherdstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Jefferson, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Arnoldtown, Moler Crossroads, Knoxville, Petersville and Middletown In Frederick Md. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 10:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior Today And Monday .Red Flag Warnings for abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels is in effect through midnight tonight for zone 226 and Red Flag Warnings are now in effect through Midnight Monday night for zones 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, and 224. The Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended through Tuesday night. A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Northway to Bettles will remain through Monday then move east to Northway to Arctic Village on Tue. This will cause very warm and moderately dry conditions, along with smoke, to continue over the Interior through Monday, with slight cooling on Tuesday. Expect scattered high based thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and abundant lightning to form again this afternoon and continue into late this evening for areas north and east of the Alaska Range to Tanana, to east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range. This trough will move north and east on Tuesday with with scattered high based and PM thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning along and northeast of this trough mainly north and east of the Tanana River and east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range on Monday afternoon and through the late evening. Expect 5000 to 10,000 lightning strokes over Northern Alaska today and Mon with the greatest density of lightning over the Eastern and Northeastern Interior. Min RH should be 25-35% across the Eastern Interior today, then increase Mon through Tue. The Eastern Interior should remain warmer than normal and relatively dry from Wed through the end of the week. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Tanana River. * TIMING...Until Midnight Sunday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Variable 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...74 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Western Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, New Franklin, Brimfield, Canal Fulton and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 01:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 116 AM EDT, a cluster of heavy thunderstorms capable of producing localized wet microbursts were located along a line extending from Naval Academy to Fort Totten, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Localized wind gusts up to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bowie, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Largo, Bladensburg, Mayo, Naval Academy, Severn River, South River, University of Maryland, Fedex Field, Odenton, Arnold, Landover, Hyattsville, Takoma Park and Parole. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richland; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 912 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Sidney to near Golva, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Carlyle, Skaar, Saint Phillip, Midway, Crane and Yates. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Merrick A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MERRICK COUNTY At 116 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chapman, or 12 miles northeast of Grand Island, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, although rotation has weakened slightly over the last 10 minutes. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Merrick County near Chapman. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southern Stokes County in north central North Carolina Northeastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 727 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White Plains to near Dockery, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Elkin Fairview Flat Rock Yadkinville Jonesville and Dobson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STOKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia East central Henry County in south central Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Axton, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Axton Leatherwood Swansonville Aiken Summit Sandy River Laurel Park and Chatmoss. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 419 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys .Monsoon moisture will continue to fuel scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and will potentially impact the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Scar. On Thursday, a system moving through will aid in thunderstorm development, resulting in more widespread precipitation. The heaviest rain is expected over southeast Utah as well as the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. Therefore, another Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek from 8 AM MDT Thursday morning through 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MDT THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH 8 PM MDT THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...This evening, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. * WHAT...On Thursday, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 AM MDT Thursday morning to 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Texas FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 AM CDT this morning for a portion of south central Missouri, including the following area, Texas. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

