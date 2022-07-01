Rotary Club resumes Dance Cheboygan showcase, celebrates 100 years of service

CHEBOYGAN — To celebrate its 100th year of being an active member of the Cheboygan community, the Rotary Club of Cheboygan will be bringing its event Dance Cheboygan back to the city Aug. 5.

After being canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19, the Cheboygan Rotary Club brought the program back asa way to celebrate the group's 100 years of service to the community. The group is also looking for six more dancers or performing groups willing to take part in the event at the Ralph G. Cantile Arena, also known as the Cheboygan Ice Rink Pavilion, 480 Cleveland Ave.

More: Coronavirus causes three area events to be rescheduled

Rotary Club President JL Sumpter said the doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails and a chance to mix and mingle with the dancers for those who purchased VIP tickets. For general admission, doors will open at 6 p.m.

"Then it will be a 6:30 p.m. program, where we're going to introduce what we've done in the last 100 years for Cheboygan," said Sumpter. "It's just a celebration."

More: Rotary Club donates picnic table to city

There is still room for more performers to join the event, which has changed from the inaugural Dance Cheboygan in 2019, moving to a showcase format rather than a competition.

"We're just utilizing the time to celebrate. We're going to have local food vendors there," said Sumpter.

The local food vendors will have hors d'oeuvres for purchase. These tickets are available at $5 per person, with bleacher seating and food available from the concession stand.

More: Cheboygan Rotary helps Salvation Army purchase fridge and freezer

VIP tickets can be purchased for $40 per and will include seats at a table near the dancefloor. VIPs will also be let into the event earlier than general admission.

"With the purchase of your VIP ticket, you get one drink ticket and hors d'oeuvres included," said Amy Essex, who will take over for Sumpter as Rotary Club president July 1. "It's just a fun evening of dance entertainment, food and camaraderie."

There will also be a cash bar for everyone to utilize. Iced tea and water will be available at no cost and a DJ will provide music.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to all our local coverage

Tickets can be purchased at the Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Rehmann, Citizens National Bank Cheboygan branches, Wheeler Motors. All checks used to purchase the tickets must be made out to Rotary Club of Cheboygan.

All proceeds fwill stay within the Cheboygan community and will help the Rotary Club continue its community service projects, such as the new signs at Gordon Turner Park and the picnic table at Festival Square. The first year of this event raised over $15,000.

Sumpter said all proceeds will be split between the Rotary Club of Cheboygan for grants to be made to local causes, as well as to fund scholarships for local graduating seniors each year.

For more information, email Essex_Amy@yahoo.com or call 231-676-8317.

Contact Reporter Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Rotary Club resumes Dance Cheboygan showcase, celebrates 100 years of service