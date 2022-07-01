Fire damages Livingston County golf club

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO