ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fire damages Livingston County golf club

By Matt Morawski
ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENOA TWP., Mich. – A fire has damaged the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Livingston County’s...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Livingston County golf house fire

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Livingston County are working to figure out what caused a fire at a golf course in Howell. The flames broke out Friday morning at Faulkwood Shores Golf Club, located on Hughes Road between Golf Club Road and Grand River Avenue. Authorities said the fire started in the clubhouse and caused significant damage.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire damages clubhouse at Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Genoa Township

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A golf course in Livingston County has been forced to close after a fire destroyed almost everything inside the clubhouse. From the outside, the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Genoa Township doesn’t seem too bad, but because of the fire, the inside of the clubhouse will have to be gutted and rebuilt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Delhi Twp. rollover crash puts one in hospital

DELHI TWP. (WLNS) — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday night after a rollover car crash. According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 6 p.m. regarding a semi-truck accident. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling on the ramp from US 127 northbound […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Genoa#Accident#Genoa Twp
nbc25news.com

One man dead after vehicle crash in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Pontiac man died after losing control of his vehicle on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue in Pontiac just after 2:00 am. Investigators say the victim struck a light pole which caused his vehicle to...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac man dies after early Saturday car crash

A Pontiac man died early Saturday after he lost control of his car, struck a light pole and his car overturned. Jordan David Bahena, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Bahena, who was alone in his 2012 Jeep...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Used fireworks ignite fire at Saginaw residence early Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say used fireworks were disposed improperly in a trash can, which ignited in a Saginaw residence early Friday. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North 21st Street. The Saginaw Fire Department says the residents used fireworks on Thursday night...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

3 suspects arrested after abandoned house fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects have been taken into custody after an abandoned house in Flint caught fire. Crews were sent to the 1500 block of Mackin Road just before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The home that caught fire appears to be abandoned, according to the Flint...
FLINT, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Road project ramps up, disrupting downtown Farmington traffic for months

The City of Farmington's streetscape project on Farmington Road is ramping up, and drivers can expect more delays when traveling through the city's downtown area. Crews were scheduled to start ripping up the road between Oakland Street and Grand River Avenue Tuesday, July 5. Officials say the stretch will stay closed and inaccessible to drivers into late fall, and detour routes have been posted since June.
FARMINGTON, MI
MLive

Man, woman injured after motorcycle hits truck in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A poorly timed turn left two people in the hospital with serious injuries this week, police said. At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in the area of Lansing Avenue and Peacock Walk, north of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Cause of fire that destroyed two Fenton businesses under investigation

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a fire that destroyed two businesses near downtown Fenton started outside the building and spread. Fenton firefighters responded to reports of a dumpster fire before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mill and Adelaide streets. However, they arrived to find a car, tree and part of a barn on fire.
FENTON, MI
chicagopopular.com

Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire

Michigan, Detroit (CP) — Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire. I don’t have access to the DFD feed, sorry. DEMS has sent 2 rigs to the scene. I’m assuming Battalion Chief 1 & 5, but can’t confirm it. Being told there’s a vehicle fire on the 2nd floor of the parking structure. Multiple DPD Scouts are also responding for traffic control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy