Celebrate the 4th of July with Krispy Kreme’s offers

By Courtney Layton
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Krispy Kreme is having some delicious promotions for the 4th of July.

The Winston-Salem-based business starts by having heart-shaped doughnuts with a patriotic theme, including names such as Star Spangled Sprinkle, Stares & Stripes Heart, Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart and Soaring Firework Heart. You can get a box of a dozen to get all of these.

Also, from July 1-4, you can buy any dozen or 16-count mini and get a free Original Glazed dozen. Use the promo code BOGOFREE if you want to order online.

Another chance for a free doughnut is if you visit the shop wearing red, white and blue you can get a free doughnut of your choice. This will last until July 4th.

Click here to find out more and scroll to the bottom to see which stores are participating and how to order online.

