ELLENDALE, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) said a pickup and two school buses were traveling northbound on Highway 281 eight miles north of Ellendale on Friday, July 1st around 3:30pm. The lead pickup was slowing down to negotiate a left hand turn to travel west bound on 89th St SE. The second school bus hit the brakes and swerved right into the east ditch to avoid striking the lead school bus. The second bus traveled north in the east ditch striking an embankment at the intersection of 89th St SE. The second bus traveled over the embankment striking a highway sign and entered the east ditch again. The second bus sustained front end damage from entering the east ditch a second time.

DICKEY COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO