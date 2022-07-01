ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

By Dave Strandberg
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The...

kdal610.com

Comments / 1

