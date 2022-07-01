Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

One person was injured when a jet ski exploded and caught fire on a lake in St. Louis County Saturday. At around 4:30 p.m., a jet skier refueled the machine while riding on Little Lake 14, which is about 15 miles north of Kinney. When the driver was around 15 or 20 feet from the shore, the jet ski engine exploded, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Rice Lake, Minn. (KFGO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the two motorcyclists killed in a crash Thursday night in Rice Lake. Deputies say 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake and 50-year-old Jacob Koslucher of Canosia Township died after colliding with a truck on a curve in the road. Investigators say at least one of the motorcycles had traveled into the oncoming lane.
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a pontoon fire caused by fireworks happened Saturday night on Lake Wissota. The Chippewa Fire District said in a release that they received a report about a boat on fire at 10:11 p.m. near 189th Street on Little Lake Wissota.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.
Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
A man allegedly armed with a gun was airlifted to a hospital after being shot by a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy. The shooting happened after Burnett County Dispatch was alerted at 1 p.m. about a man threatening to use a gun at FishBowl Bar in rural Danbury, which is located just east of the St. Croix River and the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Wheaton Fire & Rescue put out a structure fire Thursday evening before it had a chance to spread to other buildings. In a Facebook post Friday, Wheaton Fire & Rescue said that they were called to a fire on 10th Street at 9:36 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found wood debris from a destroyed corn crib that had caught on fire and was threatening other nearby buildings. The fire was put out as it approached a nearby granary, which was checked over for any signs of catching on fire. The fire was contained to the debris without damaging the granary.
A Rice Lake man who was severely burned in a fire last week has died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that Myles Summers, 33, died on Saturday. He'd been airlifted down to the Hennepin County Medical Center after the fire. FIrst responders rushed to the home on West Tischer...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State officials have taken the lead in the investigation into the underground explosion earlier this week that rumbled University Avenue near the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities campus. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety issued a statement Saturday saying that the State Fire Marshal's Office is taking over the investigation, working with the Metropolitan Council and city officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul. While fire investigators believe the situation has stabilized, they promised to "remain vigilant."As of Saturday morning, there has been no additional evidence of gas odors or high levels of flammable materials in...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- Two people have been arrested after a significant amount of meth was reportedly sent to the wrong address. According to a news release from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, in late June, investigators learned the meth was mailed to an Elk River home. The person who received the meth by mistake brought it in to authorities, WCCO-TV reports.
The body of a child was found in a lake just north of St. Paul, Minnesota, Friday, and the search continued for their mother and her two other children in what authorities are calling a "potential triple-homicide." The day began at about 10:30 a.m. local time when police were called...
