(KNSI) – Walleye fishing is closed on Lake Mille Lacs. The two-week ban was put in place by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to reduce hooking mortality. Anglers won’t be allowed to use live bait to fish through July 15th. Anglers going after northern pike or musky can use suckers that are at least eight inches in length. Artificial lures are allowed.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO