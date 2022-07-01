How the Yankees’ Joey Gallo nightmare should clarify the Aaron Judge negotiations

If you think it can’t get worse for the Yankees with Joey Gallo, consider this:

Had the Yankees never acquired Gallo and Aaron Judge were to have left as a free agent following the 2022 season, the Yankees probably would have had Gallo — also a free agent after this season — atop their list to replace their star, such was their pre-acquisition obsession with him.

“Nightmare on Elm Street” would have been a comedy compared to that pinstriped horror.

Gallo wanted nothing to do with New York even before the trade, and unlike in a trade, could have controlled avoiding the Yankees as a free agent.

But let me reveal to you a seminal moment in my career. It was at the Winter Meetings between the 1995 and 1996 seasons.

I saw agent Scott Boras, who now represents Gallo, go into a hotel room with then-Yankees GM Bob Watson. I don’t know why it took me so long to realize this, but it hit me at the moment: You had a lawyer and shark negotiator on one side going against, well, a former DH. The idea that the Yankees did not have a trained negotiator on their side of that conversation was ludicrous.

After signing with the Yankees for $20 million in 1995, Kenny Rogers went 18-15 with a 5.21 ERA before he was traded to Oakland two years later. 5.21.97

A few weeks later, the Yankees signed Kenny Rogers for four years at $20 million. Rogers was a career-long Ranger who wanted nothing to do with New York and was represented by Boras — sound like anyone who’s striking out a lot these days for the Yankees? He agreed to come because the Yankees offered a lot more than any other team. Dollars and cents wins every time over common sense.

The sport has come a long way from former designated hitters negotiating mega-contracts. But the Yankees still do not fully appreciate that bringing in players who do not want to be here, or need to be bribed to come here (see: Ellsbury, Jacoby), is an atrocious idea.

Gallo more and more is feeling like the king of this realm — Ed Whitson wrapped in Rogers inside Sonny Gray. When it comes to New York, Gallo has put the “over” in overwhelmed. He’s pretty much the polar opposite of Judge. And, yes, at last, we have come to the point of this exercise.

Which is, whatever Judge asks for from the Yankees, there should be a Gallo Tax included. Judge brings five tools on the field plus leadership and merchandising power off of it. He also exemplifies the ability to thrive in this ecosystem. Judge is expert at not letting what swirls around him or the team impact his game, and it has never been more stark than this season. His compartmentalization skills are on par with his power.

Judge turned down life-altering money on the brink of the season when he rejected the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension bid . Would that cow him? Nope. He is having his best all-around campaign.

Since arriving in The Bronx last season, Joey Gallo has struggled mightily at the plate. USA TODAY Sports

He had an arbitration hearing set for last Friday at noon, yet about 14 hours earlier delivered a walk-off single against Houston . Judge did not seem thrilled at the timing of the hearing or the late Yankees proposal that led to a settlement . Did that distract him from on-field business? Nope. He hit a three-run walk-off homer Sunday.

Of all the Jeter-ian comparisons, this is the area in which Judge most resembles the last Yankees captain. He just has the ability to wall off everything else when gametime arrives.

So if Judge leaves, the Yankees not only have to try to replace his bat and leadership (forget about marketability — that isn’t being replaced unless they trade for Shohei Ohtani), they also will be largely guessing again about whether someone can come into this environment and succeed. Ohtani, for example, has a .146 average in 14 games at Yankee Stadium (though five of his seven hits are homers), and in two starts has permitted 11 runs in 3 ⅔ innings. It is a small sample, obviously, but there is guesswork with him, if he ever were to become available to the Yankees in a trade or free agency (after the 2023 season). There is guesswork with everyone.

Which is why Judge and his representatives can look across the table at Yankees officials and ask what is the bigger gamble: meeting his requests or trying to find a replacement(s) who will be able to do so as a Yankee? This is the Gallo Tax. And Judge would be very much within his rights to ask the Yankees to pay it.

Let’s get into 3Up with an observation that includes Judge:

Aaron Judge has supplanted Aaron Hicks as the Yankees’ primary center fielder. Getty Images

1. Aaron Boone has shown a willingness to let performance dictate his decision-making. Judge, for example, became the center fielder because he is better at it than Aaron Hicks. In the past week, Judge passed Hicks for the team’s most innings in center field this season (337 to 317 ⅓) and, barring injury, the gap will continue to widen.

Gallo, who hit cleanup a few times in the opening two weeks of the season, has been dropped to ninth in the order on merit. Jose Trevino went from Kyle Higashioka’s backup to a timeshare to the starter by outplaying Higashioka on both sides of the ball.

And perhaps you have noticed that Marwin Gonzalez is playing more often these days. He has started eight times in the past 13 games. Four of those starts were at shortstop. Some of that reflects Boone giving rest to Isiah Kiner-Falefa when Kiner-Falefa was having difficulty with his hamstrings.

But that’s not the whole story.

Kiner-Falefa was obtained to defend, put the ball in play and use his athleticism on the bases. He leads the team in steals, and among the Yankees, only DJ LeMahieu strikes out at a lower percentage. But (and you knew there had to be a “but” on the way) his defense has been just…fine. And, at times, it has been a little edgy (though it was stellar Thursday night against Houston). If it were brilliant, I would not point out the offensive shortcomings: His 83 OPS-plus was in line with his subpar career mark of 81 , and only Washington’s Cesar Hernandez and Cleveland’s Myles Straw have more plate appearances than Kiner-Falefa’s 254 without a homer.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defense has not been pristine enough to prevent the Yankees from trying to get a bit more offense out of the position. Robert Sabo

On a team that has 11 more homers than any other team, that normally would not be a big deal — the Yankees clearly would take the exchange of defense for offense at short. It’s just that in Gonzalez’s brief looks at shortstop, he has defended well. Plus, his bat has steadily improved as the season has progressed (.317 average in June with a .983 OPS and three homers). He also is a switch-hitter, so he brings an expanded lefty presence to a lineup that can use it.

It could be an aberration. Gonzalez was shown to be one of the main beneficiaries of the Astros’ illegal sign-stealing scam in 2017, when he had a career-best .907 OPS, which stands out starkly on his career ledger. In the next four seasons combined, it was .686. His 10 starts at short this year are his most since 2018, and he never has started more than 64 games at the position. Gonzalez has mostly defined what it is to be a utilityman.

The likelihood is that Kiner-Falefa remains the main man. Oswald Peraza (at Triple-A) and Anthony Volpe (Double-A) both picked up their offensive games in the past month , but short of an injury or desperation, it is hard to imagine the Yankees thrusting an unproven youngster into the kinds of huge games they will be playing. The best shortstops are on contenders, and, thus, it is hard to see a difference-maker who gets moved before the deadline. Plus, the Yankees refused to invest big in this position in the offseason with Peraza/Volpe on the brink, so I do not see them doing so now.

That all suggests Kiner-Falefa will hold the spot.

But when this season began, I am sure it was hard to imagine Judge as an everyday center fielder or Trevino in play as an All-Star catcher . You have to let the actual results be a factor. Boone has shown he adheres to that philosophy, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gonzalez get more time at short.

Marwin Gonzalez’s increasing presence in the lineup gives the Yankees another lefty bat in the lineup. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

2. The Mets will be active at the trade deadline with an eye on a hitter and pitching depth. Perhaps the best deal they will make was one they already didn’t make that in concept was designed to upgrade the depth of their lineup, rotation and bullpen.

Just before this season began, the Mets had a trade on the table with the Padres in which Dom Smith would have been sent to San Diego for first baseman Eric Hosmer (and more than half the money to offset the $59 million over four years remaining on his contract), starter Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan.

The deal was scratched for many reasons, including that a new super-level of tax threshold had just been put in the new collective bargaining agreement — nicknamed the Steve Cohen Tax — and the Mets owner had concerns about the perception if he were to take his payroll to $300 million (or perhaps over) in the immediate aftermath of the agreement.

The Mets should take a collective sigh. Smith has not played well for a second straight year, but what if the trio of players whom the Mets were supposed to get had the same results they’ve had elsewhere? That would be worse.

Hosmer began the season as one of the majors’ best hitters, producing an April slash line of .389/.457/.597 with three homers and 14 RBIs. In the two months since, his slash line was .238/.294/.330 with three homers and 18 RBIs, demonstrating why the Padres so badly want to get out of his remaining money to have greater financial flexibility under the first luxury-tax threshold.

Eric Hosmer’s struggles at the plate have prompted the Padres to look to deal the veteran first baseman, who is owed $39 million from 2023-25. AP

Just before the season, the Padres traded Paddack and Pagan to the Twins for Taylor Rogers, catcher Brent Rooker and cash. Rogers was second in the NL in saves (22) — so a big win, to date, for the Padres, especially considering what has befallen the Twins side of this.

Another reason the Mets did not make the trade were concerns they had about the medicals on Paddack. The righty made five starts for the Twins and then needed Tommy John surgery. Pagan, meanwhile, has been among the majors’ worst relievers. His minus-0.5 Wins Above Replacement (Fangraphs) is fourth-worst among relievers with at least 20 innings.

In the past 10 days, Pagan was the reliever most responsible for Cleveland rallying to win late four times. The righty was charged with 10 runs in 2 ⅓ innings in those games as the Guardians stayed within one game of the Twins in the AL Central when Minnesota had superb chances to open a significant division edge.

3. Justin Verlander told me last week that he is being more honest with his team than ever before about how his body is feeling. He, after all, is 39. He only made one combined start in 2020-21 and needed Tommy John surgery.

So, Verlander said that he has plotted out with the Astros when he’ll get extra rest early this season. However, the two-time Cy Young Award winner said the plan was for him to pitch on standard four days’ rest consecutively for the first time this season going into the All-Star break. Part of that was about being able to then use the break to give him extra rest and to time when he would make his first second-half start (though he likely will also have to decide whether he will pitch in the All-Star Game, perhaps as the starter).

At the age of 39, Justin Verlander is on pace to throw for at least 200 innings for the 12th time in his career. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

But Verlander said he also wants to log consecutive normal starts as a gauge of what is possible in the second half. He said he understands the general caution about returning from Tommy John and limiting innings. But he also noted a history of exceeding 200 innings 11 times (the same as Hall of Famers Fergie Jenkins, Jack Morris and Gaylord Perry) and added that muscle memory has not abandoned him; he knows his body and knows how to traverse the season.

“In my mind, and I think the organization’s and our doctor’s, is why prescribe a limit [of innings] when everybody’s unique?” Verlander said. “I’m a case study, you know, 15 years of doing readings or whatever it is. I don’t know the exact number of going over 200 innings, but my body’s learned how to do that. And so probably your mind has learned how to get in line. And so, like, I’m different from a 22-year-old kid who just had Tommy John who’s coming up and you’re asking him to throw 100 or 180 innings afterward. And he’s only done that maybe once in his career, right? So my point being, why prescribe a limit when if you listen to your body, if you’re honest with yourself and your staff, let’s see where it takes you.

“[M]y thing with our organization and our coaches and my doctors and everybody I’ve talked to is, like, ‘Look, I’m gonna be extremely honest with you because … if I’m going to go out there and just make every start like I want to do, I’m gonna have to be very candid with you so that you can trust what I’m saying. And I can trust what you’re saying. Because once we get to 150 innings, hopefully, I think some people are gonna start feeling a little weird about it.’

“Look, I’ve taught my body how to do this. My body knows what’s going on. I’ve been feeling stronger and stronger to this point. Anyway, we’ve regimented my starts to make sure that I can kind of gradually increase. Why do all that to just shut it down? What if I’m feeling great?”

The results do suggest “great,” and there is one number that stands out as much as any. And it is not that Verlander was the first in the majors to 10 wins or is third in ERA at 2.03. The most impressive stat (to me) is that he is third in innings (97⅓), on pace to exceed 200 innings again (when that is hardly reached by any starter at any age). And the club he might enter for those who have reached that level at least a dozen times includes Jim Bunning, Don Drysdale and Bob Gibson.