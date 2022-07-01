ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, IN

Bremen Town Council Holds Public Hearing on Electric Rate Ordinance

By Anita Goodan
max983.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bremen Town Council members opened a public hearing Monday afternoon on a proposed electric rate ordinance. The ordinance outlines customer charges, energy charges, demand charges, security light...

max983.net

Times-Union Newspaper

Kelly Pond Project On Hold Due To Elevation Issue

Plans to rehabilitate the Kelly Park pond back to the fishing hole it once was were put on hold Friday because of a “buildability” issue. City attorney Scott Reust told the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety, “We’ve been working on the Kelly Park pond project for some time. That project was approved and our contractor went out and started the project and discovered a buildability construction issue with the design that we had.”
WARSAW, IN
max983.net

More Candidates File for General Election in Marshall County

More candidates have filed to run in the November General Election to fill vacancies on the ballot in Marshall County. Democrat Julie Sarber Spitznagle filed for Polk Township Advisory Board member on Thursday, June 30. She joins Republican John D. Einhorn, Republican Tim Kazanecki, and Republican Richard L. Parker on the November ballot for three available seats on the board.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites July 2022

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526. *This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components. Friday, July 15, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE:...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Bremen, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
22 WSBT

Impact of Inflation on St. Joseph County Fair

County fairs are a summertime staple in Michiana. While big crowds are expected at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, going out to enjoy the annual tradition is costing more. "The food has definitely gotten pretty expensive, we've already spent probably 80 dollars on food since we've been here and of course gas, getting here is definitely more expensive," said Sarah Murphy, fairgoer.
WANE-TV

South Bend mayor hospitalized after unplanned surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend’s mayor was hospitalized after undergoing an unexpected surgery. Mayor James Mueller’s office says the surgery was performed Friday by Memorial Hospital’s cardiothoracic team. A statement from the mayor’s office said he was expected to be released from the hospital in a few days and make a full recovery.
WNDU

South Bend Mayor James Mueller undergoes unexpected medical procedure

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend Mayor’s Office says that Mayor James Mueller has undergone an unexpected medical procedure at Memorial Hospital. The office says the surgery was successful and was carried out by the hospital’s cardiothoracic team. “James and I are incredibly grateful...
SOUTH BEND, IN
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
#Energy System#Energy Charge#The Bremen Town Council
Inside Indiana Business

Deadline extension for nursing home operator

The Kosciusko County-based operator of nursing homes and assisted living apartments across Indiana said on Thursday that an end-of-June deadline to transition some facilities to new management has been extended. In early May, Miller’s Health Systems notified the state that up to 700 employees could be out of work because...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Trash pick-up shifted next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend, your trash pick-up will be delayed on Monday. City offices will be closed for the holiday, which means no trash or yard waste pick-up. Instead, trash pick-up is shifted back a day for the rest of the week. For...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One business destroyed in large fire in downtown Knox

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are cleaning up after a large fire destroyed one business and damaged two others in downtown Knox on Thursday morning. According to Knox-Center Township Fire Chief Kenny Pfost, calls came in around 8:40 a.m. CDT on reports of a building engulfed with flames. When...
KNOX, IN
max983.net

Bread of Life Owns the Building

After more than two decades of serving Plymouth and Marshall County the Bread of Life Community Food Pantry now officially owns their building! This momentous event was cause for celebration on Saturday, June 25th. Prior to ownership of their 5000 square foot facility located at 6770 N. Michigan Road in...
PLYMOUTH, IN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN
TheDailyBeast

Pathetic Proud Boys Ruin Another Pride Month Event for Kids at Indiana Library

The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. “This definitely came as a shock,” library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. “We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it’s a place for everyone.” The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. “This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community,” midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Four injured after New Buffalo boat explosion

Four people are injured after an explosion at Oselka Marina. The explosion happened Saturday afternoon around 5 when a boat was at the gas dock. New Buffalo City's police chief said the explosion is believed to be caused by an issue with the boat's blower or another mechanical condition. The...
mymixfm.com

Indiana hikers lost in Hoosier National Forest found after ‘long search’

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana hikers are OK after they became lost in the Hoosier National Forest. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Monroe County emergency authorities received a 9-1-1 call from a Valparaiso man who said he needed help after he and his wife had gotten lost while hiking in the national forest’s Charles C. Deam Wilderness.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka lights up the sky at Independence Day Celebration

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th of July is Monday, but that’s not stopping the city of Mishawaka from celebrating Independence Day early. Families, festival-goers, and firework lovers all came together to celebrate America’s birthday. “We expect a record-breaking crowd. We have tons of attractions and two live...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Warrant served regarding drug investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials served a warrant Thursday morning in South Bend. It happened in the 1200 block of N. Kaley Street. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation. Indiana State Police say they collected evidence, but no arrests were made. Reports will now be submitted to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
103.3 WKFR

Meet The Two Horse Saloon: Niles’ Iron Shoe Distillery’s Mobile Cocktail Bar

Since the prohibition laws were overturned and Americans above the age of 21 can purchase and consume alcoholic beverages legally, we have seen the winery and distillery business boom. This is because tons have the idea to make their own liquor and almost every casual event has access to a bar. It has become more than typical for many to drink every day or multiple times a week, whether having a few to unwind or partying until the sun comes up, drinking is almost expected.
NILES, MI

Community Policy