Marshall County, IN

More Candidates File for General Election in Marshall County

By Anita Goodan
 2 days ago

More candidates have filed to run in the November General Election to fill vacancies on the ballot in Marshall County. Democrat Julie Sarber Spitznagle filed for Polk...

warricknews.com

Lake County sheriff wins legal battle to ink jail contracts

HAMMOND — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has prevailed in a legal battle with the county commissioners over the sheriff's authority to independently contract for goods and services relating to the county jail. The ruling by Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele specifically clears the way for Martinez to...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Local and state officials propose Elkhart Corndog Festival

ELKHART, Ind. -- A Corndog Festival may be coming to the Elkhart community in the fall. Local and state officials have proposed a start to a new Corndog Festival in Elkhart, and the campaign’s progress depends on how much funds are raised for the potential event. If the campaign...
ELKHART, IN
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

South Bend mayor hospitalized after unplanned surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend’s mayor was hospitalized after undergoing an unexpected surgery. Mayor James Mueller’s office says the surgery was performed Friday by Memorial Hospital’s cardiothoracic team. A statement from the mayor’s office said he was expected to be released from the hospital in a few days and make a full recovery.
WNDU

South Bend Mayor James Mueller undergoes unexpected medical procedure

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend Mayor’s Office says that Mayor James Mueller has undergone an unexpected medical procedure at Memorial Hospital. The office says the surgery was successful and was carried out by the hospital’s cardiothoracic team. “James and I are incredibly grateful...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kelly Pond Project On Hold Due To Elevation Issue

Plans to rehabilitate the Kelly Park pond back to the fishing hole it once was were put on hold Friday because of a “buildability” issue. City attorney Scott Reust told the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety, “We’ve been working on the Kelly Park pond project for some time. That project was approved and our contractor went out and started the project and discovered a buildability construction issue with the design that we had.”
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Impact of Inflation on St. Joseph County Fair

County fairs are a summertime staple in Michiana. While big crowds are expected at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, going out to enjoy the annual tradition is costing more. "The food has definitely gotten pretty expensive, we've already spent probably 80 dollars on food since we've been here and of course gas, getting here is definitely more expensive," said Sarah Murphy, fairgoer.
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites July 2022

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526. *This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components. Friday, July 15, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE:...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
visitkosciuskocounty.org

Stranger Things to Investigate in Kosciusko County, Indiana

Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
clayconews.com

Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year for 2021 Named

LOWELL, IN - Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the department’s lofty standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
LOWELL, IN
TheDailyBeast

Pathetic Proud Boys Ruin Another Pride Month Event for Kids at Indiana Library

The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. “This definitely came as a shock,” library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. “We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it’s a place for everyone.” The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. “This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community,” midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.
SOUTH BEND, IN
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
WNDU

Trash pick-up shifted next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend, your trash pick-up will be delayed on Monday. City offices will be closed for the holiday, which means no trash or yard waste pick-up. Instead, trash pick-up is shifted back a day for the rest of the week. For...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Warrant served regarding drug investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials served a warrant Thursday morning in South Bend. It happened in the 1200 block of N. Kaley Street. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation. Indiana State Police say they collected evidence, but no arrests were made. Reports will now be submitted to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

LaPorte County man convictions overturned

The Indiana Court of Appeals says that a LaPorte County man should not been convicted reckless homicide. It happened in September of 2019, when police found the bodies of 26-year-old Christina Rossetti and 29-year-old Zachary Granzo in a hotel with Jesse Brockman. Brockman told officials that the two died of...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in South Bend (Indiana)

South Bend is a beautiful metropolitan city in Indiana, United States. The city is brimming with craftsmanship and engineering and is home to an incredible assortment of greenery. It’s the ideal objective for any explorer, whether you’re keen on visiting regular attractions or exploring exhibition halls and amusement parks....
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN

