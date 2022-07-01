More Candidates File for General Election in Marshall County

The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. “This definitely came as a shock,” library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. “We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it’s a place for everyone.” The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. “This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community,” midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO