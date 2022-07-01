ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny with a high of 90 today

By staff
whee.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday with a continuing threat for scattered to numerous thunderstorms each day next week. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms and heavy...

whee.net

Comments / 0

Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

July Weather Forecast: High Temperatures Reaching 90 Degrees in the West

The Lower 48 will experience high temperatures as per the July forecast temperatures, with the western regions of the US possibly reaching 90 degrees. According to the most recent weather forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2, much of the West may be a little hotter than previously predicted, and the East maybe have a slightly milder temperature.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/30 Thursday morning forecast

Morning! We're waking up to temps in the 60s around the area for most... some 50s to the north and west. It's another dry start and that'll continue all day.Expect plenty of sunshine with highs a bit warmer, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will be up some today, but still not at all bad for the last day of June. Friday is when you'll really start feeling it as most of us get into the 90s and dew points rise well into the 60s. It'll be a hazy, hot, and humid finish to the week with...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Plenty of chances for downpours Thursday

Typical summer weather today with high temperatures leading to heavy rain. “Plenty of showers and t-storms across the Mississippi Coast this morning with a few in Louisiana. We’ll likely see more showers and t-storms develop across the
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Some much-needed rain is expected across the Boston area on Monday. Forecasters expect rain showers to begin during the morning. There will be chances for thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Tuesday looks pleasant with partly...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

High heat to fuel thunderstorms from Plains to Northeast

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, and it could be a stormy start to the new season for millions of people across part of the central and eastern U.S. The northern Plains has been no stranger to thunderstorms as of late with multiple rounds of severe weather rumbling across the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in the cards for the first half of the week, in no small part due to the ongoing heat wave across the middle of the country. While storms are unlikely to be as widespread as some of the severe weather events earlier in the spring, a broad portion of the country may feel impacts through midweek.
ENVIRONMENT

