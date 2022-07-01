ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Forest Park Pool provides free summer swimming program

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzqmY_0gRr8Q0q00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Summer Aquatics Program will give residents the opportunity to swim at the Forest Park Pool for free all summer long.

Police serve at local Applebee’s to raise money for Special Olympics

The season runs through August 13th and will be open every day of the week from 11 am in the morning to 6:30 pm in the afternoon.

In order to participate, residents must first pre-register and then obtain a free photo ID to be allowed in.
Forest Park Pool will be registering guests and issuing pool passes everyday at the Cyr Arena from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bentley’s Barbershop celebrates grand opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A block party was held in Springfield today to celebrate the grand opening of Bentley’s Barbershop. Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the special ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Bentley’s Barbershop’s new location on Boston Road, in the old Salvatore’s Restaurant. “We’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#All Summer Long#Summer Aquatics Program#The Forest Park Pool#The Cyr Arena#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy