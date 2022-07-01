ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, IN

Bread of Life Owns the Building

By Anita Goodan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than two decades of serving Plymouth and Marshall County the Bread of Life Community Food Pantry now officially owns their building! This momentous event was cause for celebration on Saturday, June 25th. Prior to ownership of their 5000 square foot facility located at 6770 N. Michigan Road...

