Here’s timing on Friday’s showers and storms

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will continue to be hot, in the lower ’90s to end the work week on Friday. It will feel a touch more humid.

A few passing isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around for the afternoon and evening but by no means is there a wash-out.

So far, the best chance of rain will be on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front. That feature will knock us back to average and in the low ’80s.

The chance of the storms turning severe is marginal. That’s a 1 on a scale of 5.

Firework forecast looking good. Mainly clear skies are anticipated.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

