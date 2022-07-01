Here’s timing on Friday’s showers and storms
Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will continue to be hot, in the lower ’90s to end the work week on Friday. It will feel a touch more humid.Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 app
A few passing isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around for the afternoon and evening but by no means is there a wash-out.
So far, the best chance of rain will be on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front. That feature will knock us back to average and in the low ’80s.
The chance of the storms turning severe is marginal. That’s a 1 on a scale of 5.
Firework forecast looking good. Mainly clear skies are anticipated.Click here for weather maps and radar
