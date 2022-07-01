ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 10:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Anson and southern Stanly Counties through 615 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Midland, or 8 miles southeast of Downtown Concord, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Locust, Norwood, Oakboro, Stanfield and Lake Tillery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior Today And Monday .Red Flag Warnings for abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels is in effect through midnight tonight for zone 226 and Red Flag Warnings are now in effect through Midnight Monday night for zones 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, and 224. The Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended through Tuesday night. A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Northway to Bettles will remain through Monday then move east to Northway to Arctic Village on Tue. This will cause very warm and moderately dry conditions, along with smoke, to continue over the Interior through Monday, with slight cooling on Tuesday. Expect scattered high based thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and abundant lightning to form again this afternoon and continue into late this evening for areas north and east of the Alaska Range to Tanana, to east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range. This trough will move north and east on Tuesday with with scattered high based and PM thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning along and northeast of this trough mainly north and east of the Tanana River and east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range on Monday afternoon and through the late evening. Expect 5000 to 10,000 lightning strokes over Northern Alaska today and Mon with the greatest density of lightning over the Eastern and Northeastern Interior. Min RH should be 25-35% across the Eastern Interior today, then increase Mon through Tue. The Eastern Interior should remain warmer than normal and relatively dry from Wed through the end of the week. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Lower elevations of the Southeastern Brooks Range * TIMING...Until Midnight Sunday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 85. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Western Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, New Franklin, Brimfield, Canal Fulton and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 10:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior Today And Monday .Red Flag Warnings for abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels is in effect through midnight tonight for zone 226 and Red Flag Warnings are now in effect through Midnight Monday night for zones 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, and 224. The Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended through Tuesday night. A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Northway to Bettles will remain through Monday then move east to Northway to Arctic Village on Tue. This will cause very warm and moderately dry conditions, along with smoke, to continue over the Interior through Monday, with slight cooling on Tuesday. Expect scattered high based thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and abundant lightning to form again this afternoon and continue into late this evening for areas north and east of the Alaska Range to Tanana, to east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range. This trough will move north and east on Tuesday with with scattered high based and PM thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning along and northeast of this trough mainly north and east of the Tanana River and east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range on Monday afternoon and through the late evening. Expect 5000 to 10,000 lightning strokes over Northern Alaska today and Mon with the greatest density of lightning over the Eastern and Northeastern Interior. Min RH should be 25-35% across the Eastern Interior today, then increase Mon through Tue. The Eastern Interior should remain warmer than normal and relatively dry from Wed through the end of the week. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Tanana River. * TIMING...Until Midnight Sunday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Variable 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...74 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanana River#This Red Flag Warning#The Red Flag Warnings
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherdstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Jefferson, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Arnoldtown, Moler Crossroads, Knoxville, Petersville and Middletown In Frederick Md. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Bonneville; Butte; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho South central Butte County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho West central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 400 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockford to 21 miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackfoot, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Pingree, Taber, Groveland, Coxs Well Airport and Bear Trap Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cherry, Dawes, Garden, Grant, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cherry; Dawes; Garden; Grant; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 418 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANNER BOX BUTTE CHERRY DAWES GARDEN GRANT MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX
BANNER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover; Pender The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina Southwestern Pender County in southeastern North Carolina Northeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Phoenix, or near Leland, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Leland, Northwest, Batarora, Bishop, Town Creek, Phoenix, Winnabow, Belville, Navassa and Sandy Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richland; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 912 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Sidney to near Golva, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Carlyle, Skaar, Saint Phillip, Midway, Crane and Yates. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 21:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large quantities of hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wall, Interior, Scenic, Quinn, Grindstone, Cactus Flat, Cedar Pass, Cottonwood, Sheep Mountain Table, Delta 9 Missile Silo, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center, Pinnacles Ranger Station, Delta 1 Launch Facility and northern Badlands National Park. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 105 and 138. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burke; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Burke County in northwestern North Dakota Northeastern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota Eastern Williams County in northwestern North Dakota Northwestern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Battleview to 5 miles east of Epping to near Williston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Powers Lake and Battleview around 640 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lostwood, Stanley and Palermo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 00:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPBELL EDMUNDS MCPHERSON WALWORTH IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA BROWN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, EUREKA, HERREID, IPSWICH, AND MOBRIDGE.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 10:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior Today And Monday .Red Flag Warnings for abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels is in effect through midnight tonight for zone 226 and Red Flag Warnings are now in effect through Midnight Monday night for zones 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, and 224. The Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended through Tuesday night. A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Northway to Bettles will remain through Monday then move east to Northway to Arctic Village on Tue. This will cause very warm and moderately dry conditions, along with smoke, to continue over the Interior through Monday, with slight cooling on Tuesday. Expect scattered high based thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and abundant lightning to form again this afternoon and continue into late this evening for areas north and east of the Alaska Range to Tanana, to east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range. This trough will move north and east on Tuesday with with scattered high based and PM thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning along and northeast of this trough mainly north and east of the Tanana River and east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range on Monday afternoon and through the late evening. Expect 5000 to 10,000 lightning strokes over Northern Alaska today and Mon with the greatest density of lightning over the Eastern and Northeastern Interior. Min RH should be 25-35% across the Eastern Interior today, then increase Mon through Tue. The Eastern Interior should remain warmer than normal and relatively dry from Wed through the end of the week. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR YUKON FLATS AND SURROUNDING UPLANDS * AFFECTED AREA...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * TIMING...Until Midnight Sunday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Variable 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...78 to 88. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy