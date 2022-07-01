Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 10:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior Today And Monday .Red Flag Warnings for abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels is in effect through midnight tonight for zone 226 and Red Flag Warnings are now in effect through Midnight Monday night for zones 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, and 224. The Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended through Tuesday night. A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Northway to Bettles will remain through Monday then move east to Northway to Arctic Village on Tue. This will cause very warm and moderately dry conditions, along with smoke, to continue over the Interior through Monday, with slight cooling on Tuesday. Expect scattered high based thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and abundant lightning to form again this afternoon and continue into late this evening for areas north and east of the Alaska Range to Tanana, to east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range. This trough will move north and east on Tuesday with with scattered high based and PM thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning along and northeast of this trough mainly north and east of the Tanana River and east of Bettles and south of the Brooks Range on Monday afternoon and through the late evening. Expect 5000 to 10,000 lightning strokes over Northern Alaska today and Mon with the greatest density of lightning over the Eastern and Northeastern Interior. Min RH should be 25-35% across the Eastern Interior today, then increase Mon through Tue. The Eastern Interior should remain warmer than normal and relatively dry from Wed through the end of the week. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Tanana River. * TIMING...Until Midnight Sunday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Variable 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...74 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO