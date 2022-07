Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In the summer social circle of the Hamptons, philanthropist Maria Fishel is one of the key people to know. The East End is regarded as being among the most giving areas in America, especially during the lovely warmer months, when benefits and charitable receptions are plentiful. Maria and the Fishel family have hosted a number of events, whether large in scale or more intimate, on their 16-acre estate in Bridgehampton in support of a range of charitable endeavors.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO