ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri has a teacher shortage, but it can’t compromise in evaluating new candidates

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The Missouri State Board of Education has changed the way it is evaluating elementary and secondary teacher candidates. The agency had to find ways to add qualified educators to a shrinking pool in the midst of a national teacher shortage that’s threatening to leave a whole lot of classrooms without teachers.

The shortage jeopardizes the education of public school children, many of whom are already falling behind after shutdowns because of COVID-19 and less-effective online learning.

So we support state efforts trying to minimize any further damage to students’ education. At the same time, we don’t want to see the state handing out teacher licenses to people unprepared to give students a quality education. That only adds to the problems our school children face.

State officials deny that’s happening. The changes, they said, make scoring for teacher licensure exams less rigid, but do nothing to make candidates’ coursework any less rigorous, nor the test questions any less challenging.

Here’s what they say has happened.

After noticing a drop in the pass rate on new elementary teacher licensure exams, the state did not change the passing score for those tests. But in April, the state decided to apply a standard error of measurement for determining whether a candidate is qualified to teach specific subjects — math and science, English and history.

So a candidate might miss a handful of questions and land within a range below the cut score, but still be recommended for a license. This month, the state made a similar allowance for secondary school teachers.

“A few missed questions does not make a teacher any less effective as an educator,” said Mallory McGowin, spokeswoman for the state board. That doesn’t sound unreasonable.

With this move, the state is essentially saying that on any given day, with all other factors the same, if that same teacher were to take the same exam, he or she would likely hit or surpass the pass score cutoff.

Jason Roberts, president of the Kansas City Federation of Teachers and School-Related Personnel, says he is “not opposed” to the state’s new scoring method.

“We say all the time that we should not judge a student by one test score. Maybe we should say the same thing about teachers,” he said. “Those tests are hard and disproportionately affect Black and brown candidates because of the way they might be written.”

The state also acknowledges that a teacher candidate might answer a missed question correctly if it were worded differently.

“We are not saying it is OK to dumb down the education workforce,” McGowin said. “We are trying to assure that highly qualified teachers are not going untapped.”

The new scoring could add roughly 500 teachers to the state’s licensed teacher pool.

School district officials across the state are worried about how they will fill a potentially large but still unknown number of teacher vacancies.

Since 2020, teachers and administrators have left schools in droves, driven out by stresses during the pandemic and attacks by conservative lawmakers and parents over COVID-19 mandates, curriculum and library books.

Those same pressures, plus low pay and a lack of respect for the profession, have deterred many from choosing education for a career. It’s understandable that fewer are choosing to do so.

If the state board doesn’t find a way to hire more teachers, then schools are left to fill classrooms with anyone they can.

“Our schools cannot do what every other shop or restaurant has been doing — run short-staffed or just close,” McGowin said.

Last year, when even substitute teachers were scarce, some districts were willing to hire people as substitutes as long as they had a high school diploma.

Wouldn’t a parent prefer to have a licensed teacher who graduated with an education degree but missed a few questions on a final exam in front of their child’s class?

The new way of measuring teaching assessments is going to give Missouri districts a significantly greater number of teachers to choose from this fall. But the new system still won’t solve the teacher shortage.

And it doesn’t deal with the underlying problems that have driven so many good teachers from their chosen profession.

Teachers who have put their own health at risk during the pandemic, who’ve been asked to help with student mental health issues, who pivoted quickly to teach online with little training, and who now are being asked to carry guns to defend students, deserve more professional respect and better pay.

That would go a long way toward slowing the exodus. State educators also should look at changes such as easing retirement restrictions, or allowing retired teachers to return to work as long-term substitutes without losing their retirement status.

Education officials must get innovative in this critical time and look at new ways to get more teachers into our classrooms without diminishing the quality of education for Missouri students.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX2Now

Best school districts in Missouri

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Parson calls for special session to cut Missouri income tax

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
gladstonedispatch.com

Wealthy Missouri Senate candidate’s no salary promise may be illegal

JEFFERSON CITY — A wealthy candidate for U.S. Senate may have breached state election law by pledging to forgo her congressional salary if she wins the race. Trudy Busch Valentine, a Democrat seeking to replace Republican Roy Blunt in the Senate, issued a news release Wednesday saying she will not accept a salary if she is sent to Washington.
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

Changes coming for Missouri voters

Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill which will require Missourians to present photo IDs when they vote, beginning with the Nov. 2 general election. The new law says all registered voters in Missouri must provide a photo ID to vote and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#School Teachers#School Children
Ozarks First.com

Rep. Derges resigns from Missouri House after conviction

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet) — State Representative Tricia Derges resigned from her elected position Friday after she was found guilty of 22 charges that included wire fraud, distributing drugs over the internet with a valid prescription, and making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent. Derges was elected...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage

VANDALIA, Mo. (WGEM) - With schools across Missouri struggling to fill teaching open positions, the state board of education is making it easier for people to get into the field by changing licensing requirements. Previously those looking to get their teaching license would have had to pass an assessment. Now...
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Restricting Voting Access

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Wednesday, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 1878 into law, which modifies Missouri’s election laws restricting voting access to strengthen election processes. “We are happy to be joined by Representative John Simmons and Senator...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Parson signs ‘No Patient Left Behind Act;’ 6 other bills into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed the “No Patient Left Behind Act” into law on Thursday, June 30; along with six other bills. “We appreciate the efforts by Representative Rusty Black and Senator Bill White to get HB 2116 passed and sent to my desk,” Governor Parson said. “No individual should ever be isolated when in critical care at hospitals or care facilities, and we are happy to sign this legislation to ensure that they won’t be.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Parson signs $48B Missouri budget, cuts tax refund program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved most of a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million lawmakers had set aside for tax refunds. The budget outlines spending on state programs and services for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Friday. Notably, Parson...
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
7K+
Followers
850
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy