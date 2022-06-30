How Alice Cooper Hit a Grand Slam With ‘School’s Out’

Tommy Lee’s wife, social media influencer Brittany Furlan, has revealed how the drummer recently broke four ribs. “We were staying at an old rental house in Nashville. It was a cool, old quirky house,” Furlan explained via Snapchat (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “But the stairs outside were made out of stones, and they were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree. And everything was fine. I actually fell up the stairs a few times getting groceries, but whatever. So, the day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn’t helping us; he just stayed in the car. And so Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us. And he fell down these crazy stairs and broke — broke — four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised — broke.”

