ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How Alice Cooper Hit a Grand Slam With ‘School’s Out’

By Bryan Rolli
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With four increasingly popular albums and a modest hit single under their belts, the members of Alice Cooper had paid their dues and were ready to level up by the time they released School's Out on June 30, 1972. Armed to the teeth with a career-defining rock anthem and an LP's...

q1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Rocks ‘Stranger Things’ Finale

Metallica’s classic 1986 song “Master of Puppets” was featured in a pivotal moment of the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things. Fans of the show will already be familiar with Eddie Munson, the metal-loving high school student who was introduced at the start of the season. Over the course of nine episodes, the character, played by Joseph Quinn, was accused of a murder he didn’t commit, befriended by the series’ inner circle of teen heroes and informed of the existence of the Upside Down.
ROCK MUSIC
Q 105.7

Watch Carrie Underwood Guest With Guns N’ Roses in London

Country star Carrie Underwood appeared alongside Guns N’ Roses during their show in London last night. She guested on the classic track “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” then returned for set-closer “Paradise City” at the 63,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur soccer stadium. Performance clips can be seen below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Dennis Dunaway
Person
Glen Buxton
Q 105.7

Crosby, Stills and Nash Back on Spotify After Joe Rogan Protest

Five months after removing their music from Spotify, Crosby, Stills & Nash can once again be heard on the streaming service. According to Billboard, the group’s catalog officially returned to Spotify on Saturday (July 2). CSN will reportedly be donating “proceeds from streams to COVID-19 charities for at least a month.”
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Kiss Remake Is Now a Dance Club Hit

A remake of Kiss’ 1979 classic “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” has become a 2022 dance hit. The new version comes courtesy of Oliver Heldens, a Dutch electronic music producer who is regarded as one of the top DJs in the world. Heldens initially created a "funk and disco inspired bassline" in 2015, then connected with Chic’s Nile Rodgers to expand the tune further.
THEATER & DANCE
Q 105.7

Rock Stars Wearing the American Flag: Photo Gallery

Musicians have been wearing the American flag at their concerts for nearly as long as there's been rock music. You can see dozens of photos of your favorite rock stars sporing the stars and stripes as a cape or on their hats, jackets, guitars and clothing below. Naturally the vast...
ENTERTAINMENT
Q 105.7

Tenacious D’s Greatest Classic Rock Covers

Tenacious D's early connections with Eddie Vedder and Dave Grohl helped establish the band. Classic rock covers have kept them going. Jack Black and Kyle Gass met when they were members of the Actors' Gang theater company in Los Angeles. They launched Tenacious D in 1994, and their first show was that same year at Al's Bar in the city. Gigs quickly followed around the country, sometimes with a famous fan in the audience. "We went to Seattle, and Eddie Vedder came to one of our shows before we had a record. He was just fucking there," Black recalled to Rolling Stone in 2021.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#School S Out#The Alice Cooper Group#Easy Action#Killer
Q 105.7

Top 30 American Classic Rock Bands of the ’70s

The list of the Top 30 American Classic Rock Bands of the '70s reflects just how much music grew in the aftermath of the previous decade. The rise of FM radio in the late '60s now provided a home for music's more experimental records, while AM remained the domain of pop. Although a Top 40 hit was still a goal for many acts, it was no longer the be-all and end-all it had been since the dawn of the recording industry; rock artists taking on weightier musical or lyrical concerns now had a place where they could be heard and thrive.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Tommy Lee’s Wife Details ‘Crazy’ Way He Broke His Ribs

Tommy Lee’s wife, social media influencer Brittany Furlan, has revealed how the drummer recently broke four ribs. “We were staying at an old rental house in Nashville. It was a cool, old quirky house,” Furlan explained via Snapchat (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “But the stairs outside were made out of stones, and they were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree. And everything was fine. I actually fell up the stairs a few times getting groceries, but whatever. So, the day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn’t helping us; he just stayed in the car. And so Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us. And he fell down these crazy stairs and broke — broke — four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised — broke.”
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Frank Zappa’s Life Work Sold to Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group has announced the purchase of Frank Zappa's estate from the family trust maintained by his children. The rights deal includes Zappa's myriad recordings, his 60-plus-album publishing catalog, his film archive, the Vault containing his life's work and his name and likeness. It comes 10 years after Universal partnered with the Zappa Trust, during which time it has overseen output including the 2020 documentary Zappa and the recent extended edition of 200 Motels.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Q 105.7

Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Poison Cancels Stadium Tour Stop

Poison had to pull out of their June 30 Stadium Tour stop in Nashville after singer Bret Michaels was hospitalized. According to Blabbermouth, guitarist C.C. DeVille addressed the crowd at Nissan Stadium and informed them that Michaels was rushed to the hospital "because of an allergic reaction to medication." Michaels...
NASHVILLE, TN
Q 105.7

When Motley Crue and Ratt Members Nearly Formed a Band

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy discussed the band he nearly formed with Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee of Motley Crue. Along with late Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby, they rehearsed several times around 1981 before each group decided to follow their own directions. At the time, Ratt were known as Mickey Ratt and Crue were still in the early stages of getting together.
ROCK MUSIC
Q 105.7

When Nikki Sixx Stole His Name From a Born-Again Christian

Motley Crue were no strangers to borrowing in their early days, crafting a glam-metal-punk hybrid that drew equally from the likes of Aerosmith, Sweet and the New York Dolls. But even before Motley Crue broke ground in 1981, bassist Nikki Sixx swiped his name directly from another member of the Sunset Strip music scene.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

2022 New York State Fair Welcomes 80s Pop Icons! Ready To Dance?

There are plenty of 80s rock and hair metal bands coming to the Capital Region and New York as a whole, but what about the 80s pop? Sting, REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy are playing SPAC. Great White, Tesla, Foreigner, and Night Ranger are already announced for the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Q 105.7

Aerosmith Has ‘Quite a Bit’ of Archival Material to Release

Joe Perry says Aerosmith has "quite a bit" of archival material dating back to the '70s that they hope to release in various formats over the next few years. The guitarist was invigorated by the release of last year's 1971: The Road Starts Hear, which contains previously unheard rehearsal footage of Aerosmith's earliest material, much of which ended up on their eponymous 1973 debut album. "It sounded so good. I mean, we could have put that out on the first record," Perry tells UCR of those primitive recordings. "We just had two microphones when we recorded that. It shows how conscious we were of the dynamics and how the band sounded as a whole. Listening back to it, any time I hear those songs, it brings me back."
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Whitesnake Cancels All European Farewell Tour Dates

Whitesnake announced the cancelation of all their remaining European farewell tour dates, citing the “health challenges” recently experienced by several band members. The veteran group had already dropped a number of recent shows. Guitarist Reb Beach had been unable to appear at a handful of earlier dates, then drummer Tommy Aldridge’s undisclosed illness caused a call-off. Finally, band leader David Coverdale was ordered by doctors to avoid performing, which led to more cancellations.
ROCK MUSIC
Q 105.7

Arnold Skolnick, Artist Behind Woodstock Poster, Dead at 85

Arnold Skolnick, the artist best-known for creating the iconic poster for Woodstock, has died at the age of 85. Deadline, citing Skolnick’s son, Alexander, said the artist died June 15 due to respiratory failure. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Skolnick was reportedly just five years old when he began dreaming...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy