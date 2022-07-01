ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

$30K grant to support Knead Community Cafe facade project in New Kensington

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA facade project will improve access to a downtown New Kensington banquet hall while preserving a piece of the city’s history. Knead Community Cafe plans to begin work this summer on the Fifth Avenue facade of its adjacent banquet hall, Banquet on Barnes. Kevin Bode, who founded Knead with his wife,...

