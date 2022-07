Lowcountry Montessori School is accepting sealed Construction Bids for the construction of new additions to the campus at 749 Broad River Drive in Port Royal, SC. Additions include new high school building, open-air covered gym, and art/maker space building with associated site work. Bids will be received by Ms. Amy Horn until 2pm EST, August 4th, 2022. Bid documents are available via A&E Digital Printing Planroom, aecharleston.com. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at the project site on July 14, 2022 at 2:00pm EST (749 Broad River Drive, Port Royal, SC 29906. Questions in writing to jennifer@liollio.com AD# 2010765.

PORT ROYAL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO