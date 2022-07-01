June is Great Outdoors Month

It’s becoming an epidemic—a tourist was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park for the second time this week. The 71-year-old woman and her daughter were walking to their car at Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday when they accidentally came across the bull, which then charged at them. The victim, from Pennsylvania, was taken to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming, to treat non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the attack. On Tuesday, a Colorado man was also hospitalized after being gored by a bison near Yellowstone’s Giant Geyser. A video of that attack shows the man being ragdolled by the animal after his group failed to run away after an initial close call. Earlier, a woman was gored in May near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin. “Though bison are generally more intent on grazing, mother bison are extremely protective of their calves in spring and bulls can be more aggressive in July and August during the rut when they are competing for the attention of females,” Dennis Jorgensen, the bison program manager at World Wildlife Fund, told ABC News after the latest attack.

CODY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO