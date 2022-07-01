The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 1, 2022

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake George, or 7 miles northwest of Pierson, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crescent City and Andalusia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0