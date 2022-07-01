ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 1, 2022

By FlaglerLive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather: Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows...

News4Jax.com

Flood warning issued for Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a flood warning for coastal Flagler County as storms moved through the area. Our rain chances will stick with us through sunset and then we’ll dry out overnight. Lows will dip down into the 70s. The wet...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
click orlando

Large crowds expected at Volusia County beaches for 4th of July

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Huge crowds are expected to fill Volusia County beaches for the Fourth of July and beach safety is adding extra staff to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday weekend. This weekend is all about celebrating America’s freedom. For Stephanie Medina, there’s no better way...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bunnell, FL
Florida State
Palm Coast, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Volusia County hurricane shelters: What you need to know

When disasters occur, Volusia County Government and Volusia County Schools join forces to provide emergency shelters for people who are unable to evacuate or ride out the storm in their homes. “Shelters do not provide luxury accommodations and should be used only as a last resort,” Jim Judge, interim director...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

St. Johns County updates for the Fourth of July beach weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Every year, the Fourth of July weekend brings crowds to St. Johns county beaches, and this year to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, St. Johns County Marine Rescue, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department will work together from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
David Ayres
Brian Mcmillan
WESH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the NWS on Friday night for Flagler County. The warning was issued at approximately 5:05 p.m. and expired at 5:30 p.m. Winds up to 60 mph and hail slightly smaller than an inch in size are expected. Check...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Marion County. The alert came out Thursday evening and will run through 6:45 p.m. Residents in this area can expect 60 mph winds and hail smaller than an inch in size. Flood advisories are...
MARION COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona Bandshell will explode with weekend concerts

A tribute to the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, starts the Fourth of July celebration at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. There will be four concerts, all starting at 7:15 p.m., Friday to Monday at 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer concerts at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell, presented by...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

$180,000 Proposed to Address Palm Coast's Canal System

PALM COAST - The Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday received their annual strategic plan presentation. One of the key items was a long-running issue on residents' minds - the network of saltwater canals which defines the city's F and C sections. Those who live in the area have for some time now petitioned the Council to move forward with dredging the canals, a process which removes silt from the bottom to restore the depth to its intended levels.
PALM COAST, FL
Denmark
Environment
Cartoons
Nonprofit Organizations
cityofnsb.com

27th Avenue beach ramp reopening July 2

The 27th Avenue beach ramp will reopen to vehicles Saturday, July 2 to help facilitate 4th of July holiday demand. While there are still some punch list items remaining, the ramp is expected to only have temporary weekday closures from here on out. Would you like to know more? Follow...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake George, or 7 miles northwest of Pierson, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crescent City and Andalusia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

