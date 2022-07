This was a move the Tampa Bay Lightning did not want to make. Entering the offseason, the Lightning had some priorities. One of which is to sign forward Ondrej Palat. The Lightning just re-signed Nick Paul to a new seven-year contract. But this move was a possibility after Elliotte Friedman and others had reported there was a chance the Lightning were going to ask McDonagh to waive his no-movement clause.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO