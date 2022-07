There is little question that the New York Giants appear to be going in a better direction than they were a year ago. The subtraction of former general manager Dave Gettleman was enough to propel Big Blue up in my rankings. New GM Joe Schoen and his confident first-year head coach Brian Daboll are attempting to create Buffalo south in East Rutherford, NJ. However, Ben Linsey and Pro Football Focus (@PFF) ranked all 32 NFL teams on ESPN+. Will the Giants be better in 2022? If they are, it may not be because of the players.

