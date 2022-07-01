ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

07/01/2022: Hot start to Independence Day weekend

By Jill Szwed
 2 days ago

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Welcome to July, aka Albany’s warmest month of the year. The average high is around 84° with an average low of 62°. This July is coming in hot!

Today could challenge the hottest day of the year so far. Albany reached 93° last Sunday. This afternoon could best that mark by a degree. Valley locations along with western New England can expect highs in the 90s. The hills and mountains west will also be hot in the 80s. Not just hot today, but muggy too.

While June was quiet on the severe weather front. Mother Nature is bringing her own fireworks to begin the holiday weekend. The western Mohawk Valley is included in today’s marginal risk for severe storms. The focus will shift to Albany’s southeast on Saturday.

The unsettled weather will hold off until after dark. That’s why we don’t have a severe chance today. More numerous showers and storms will develop as a cold front pushes into the News10 area. While storms won’t be severe, they will pack gusty winds and downpours.

We’ll wake up Saturday with the cold front over us. The first part of the day will be more unsettled with ongoing scattered showers and storms. The eastern Catskills, the mid-Hudson Valley, and southern Berkshires may catch an isolated strong storm or two. Damaging winds and quarter-size hail will be the top threats along with downpours.

Conditions start improving during the afternoon behind the front. The humidity gets wiped out and temperatures will be closer to “normal” in the lower 80s.

The forecast looks a lot better for the rest of July 4th weekend. Sunshine will be out all day long on Sunday. Temperatures will be warm but it won’t be that humid. Evenings will feel good as you’re watching the fireworks.

