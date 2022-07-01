ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Top moments for each 2022 Boeheim’s Army player — Part II

By Brett Gustin
sujuiceonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, we did Part I of the best moments for each Boeheim’s Army team member, which included CJ Fair, Andrew White, Kyle Witjer and DJ Kennedy. Today, we finish out the remainder of the roster. Marek Dolezaj- The Tooth Chip Game. Known for his aggressive playing style...

sujuiceonline.com

Comments / 0

 

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Competition for 4-star priority PG growing immensely

As far as I can tell, Syracuse basketball coaches are prioritizing four-star guard Elmarko Jackson in the 2023 cycle, having offered him a scholarship this past April. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, rated in the top-100 overall in his class by numerous recruiting services, has spoken highly of the Orange program, and he’s noted in several interviews that he may take an official visit to the Hill.
SYRACUSE, IN
lacrossebucket.com

LIU’s Will Mark Transferring to Syracuse

(Photo Courtesy of LIU Athletics) Former LIU goalie Will Mark will be joining the Syracuse Orange next season. the California native announced his decision via Instagram on Friday. Twice named the NEC Defensive Player of The Year (2021, 2022), Mark was a three-year starter for the Sharks. He made 193...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Recreational paddlers may soon be welcomed to a Southside Syracuse park

The City of Syracuse is proposing the addition of a kayak and canoe launch to Kirk Park. The design plan will be presented at an Aug. 1 Southside Tomorrow's Neighborhoods Today meeting, where organizers hope to receive public opinion. Community members who are unable to attend the in-person meeting can submit comments through the project website until Aug. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegospeedway.com

Sobus Awarded Second Career J&S Paving 350 Super Checkers

OSWEGO, NY (July 3, 2022) - Driving the Top Quality Motorsports No. 45, veteran driver Brian Sobus was awarded his second career J&S Paving 350 Supermodified win in the Independence Grand Prix 30-lapper this past Saturday night. Sobus, who also earned a victory on June 4, crossed the finish line...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Swimming in cash, Onondaga County seeks ways to spend $200 million (Good Morning CNY for June 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 67. Partly cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. MURDER-SUICIDE IN SYRACUSE: A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex on the city’s Near West Side by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself near the Syracuse airport, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Wednesday. (James McClendon photo)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Man shot Friday evening in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a shooting on 608 W. Ostrander Ave on Friday, July 1 around 5:27 p.m. Officers found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the leg after arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. This...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Lansing Golf Range reopens for first time since 2020

LANSING, N.Y.—With Father’s Day as its (well-timed) official first day back, the Lansing Golf Range has reopened under new ownership. Twin brothers Jacinto and Gianni Maratea, along with friend Cody Pitzer, have the range operational for the first time in around two years, now open Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LANSING, NY
News 8 WROC

Syracuse Police warn they are taking the Orbeez challenge seriously

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The latest social media challenge is here and it’s already causing a nightmare in neighborhoods in the city and suburbs.  Syracuse police warn, that they’re taking the Orbeez challenge seriously as unsuspecting victims are getting blasted with gel or water pellets, that hurt and can cause serious injury.  “They’re shooting them […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

21-year-old man injured in early morning shooting in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 21-year-old man was injured in an early morning shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Sunday, police said. Around 12:47 a.m., a man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles native receives adventure scholarship

The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation recently announced Dianne Vitkus, a Skaneateles native, has been selected as the most recent recipient of its adventure scholarship. Vitkus, a 29-year-old born and raised in a small town in upstate New York, sustained a life threatening fall leaving her with a C6 spinal cord injury and permanently paralyzed from her chest down in July of 2020. Ever since, she has been working tirelessly to get back to the life she once knew, full of sport, travel and adventure. Vitkus grew up as a three sport athlete and then went on to play collegiate lacrosse at the D1 level. During her junior year she studied abroad in Greece and traveled throughout the Europe. After college she remained active and ran the Marine Corps Marathon in 2019, just nine months before her injury. But she has not let this recent adversity keep her from having sport in her life. She has tried adaptive rock climbing, handcycling, hiking, sailing, rowing and skiing – just to name a few. By sharing these adventures she wants to show others that being in a wheelchair does not have to limit your ability and spirit to explore and be active.
SKANEATELES, NY

