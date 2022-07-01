ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MI

Kimberly Hulverson – Selfie Superstar 7.1.22

wsaq.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Hulverson from Burtchville snapped this selfie and now...

www.wsaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mitch ridin’ into town

He’s recorded more than 25 albums, is a native Metro Detroiter, and you can see him live, tonight!. Mitch Ryder takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. at the Michigan Rib Fest happening at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. His music spans over 4 decades and fans will have the chance to hear all his hits.
LAKE ORION, MI
Banana 101.5

Have You Seen This Creepy Billboard In Fenton?

A bizarre billboard posted along US-23 near Center Road in Fenton has people talking. The billboard in question features what appears to be owl eyes or ape eyes. (guessing) with eyes staring at southbound traffic. It turns out, there was also an alien featured previously on the same billboard and location.
FENTON, MI
MetroTimes

Buddy’s Pizza opening Chesterfield location

Buddy’s Pizza is continuing its expansion and spreading the singular joy that is the Detroit-style pie. The company, which claims the title of the inventors of Detroit-style pizza, announced a new location in Chesterfield in Macomb County, its 22nd. The store is located at 50670 Gratiot Ave., Chesterfield, and...
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

These Playgrounds are Worth the Trip

Summertime in Metro Detroit is short, so making the most of our sunny, beautiful days is of the utmost importance. Spending the day at a park can be the highlight of any family’s summer, but keeping the kids occupied is absolutely the first priority. The key to any great park is a fantastic playground, especially from a kid’s point of view. Obviously, your local playgrounds get a lot of love: a short walk or drive from home, kid-friendly activities, and the comfort of familiarity. But how about switching it up from time to time? These playgrounds might be a little bit of a trip from where you live, but they will keep your kids busy for hours, and keep you coming back again and again…
NORTHVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Burtchville Township, MI
US 103.1

Time For: Weird Attractions in the State of Michigan

Have you seen really bizarre attractions or landmarks during your travels throughout Michigan? I'm sure you have—I have too. I'm a curious person. When I was younger I was "that guy," the one that would hop the fence to explore something that was prohibited. Forgiveness not permission was my motto for many years. As I have gotten older I have become wiser. I don't recommend trespassing illegally to explore forbidden territory. I guess what I am saying is "don't be a fool, don't do something stupid that could get you in trouble."
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holy smokes! A look at this year’s 5th Annual Michigan Rib Fest

When making that perfect rack of ribs, you must smoke them on low heat and, after several hours, take a look - absolute perfection. Charlie Weston of Charlie’s Smoking BBQ was up early Sunday, prepping for another jam-packed day at Michigan Rib Fest. “For me, it’s the smoke and...
MICHIGAN STATE
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Selfie Superstar#Lakeshore Graphics
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the Newest Favorite

Summer is most definitely here, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see, and munch on, some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

5 Michigan destinations that will take you back in time

Sometimes taking a minute to get out of "dodge" is just what is needed, but it can be an extra relief when your trip offers a bit more. Here are five places to visit with historical value and offer up a bit of nostalgia. Ida Red's Cottage. est. 1986. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Detroit

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

First responders rescue two on White Lake

WHITEHALL, Mich. — First responders rescued two people stranded in the water on White Lake Friday afternoon. The Whitehall Fire Chief tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the rescue involved a group tubing on White Lake aboard a pontoon boat. One person fell out of the tube and couldn't...
WHITEHALL, MI
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Young Midwest Boy Who’s 3 Best Friends are Horses

Some people are just born with a love of horses. That definitely includes a very young Midwestern boy who has 3 best friends and they are all of an equestrian nature. No specific city is mentioned, but I do know this happened in Michigan based on the video description. This little boy is something of a savant with horses as his family shared:
HANNIBAL, MO
Detroit News

Where to find lobster rolls in Metro Detroit this summer

Claws up, it's lobster roll season in Metro Detroit. This trend has grown in popularity locally through the years. Last season we saw prices skyrocket because of the pandemic and other factors, and this summer should be no different. Many folks naturally think of Mudgie's when it comes to lobster...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A look back: The Great Tornado Outbreak of 1997, when 13 twisters hit SE Michigan

DETROIT – This week marks the 25th anniversary of one of southeast Michigan’s most notable tornado events. A strong cold front marching eastward into a hot, humid air mass generated numerous severe thunderstorms, some of which dropped tornadoes. In fact, by the end of the day, 13 confirmed tornadoes touched down in southeast Michigan, the largest single-day tornado outbreak in recorded southeast Michigan history.
DETROIT, MI
Spinal Column

Milford native wins Miss Michigan 2022

Milford native, Melissa Beyrand, is blazing the trail for women in the sciences and is now doing it with a little more ‘royalty.’. The 2021 Miss Michigan successor, Vivian Zhong, placed the sparkling crown on a new beauty and brain this past June 18. Beyrand, the current reigning Miss...
MILFORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy