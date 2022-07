The Farhad Moshiri era at Everton may be nearing an end. If, amid takeover talks, the size and terms of offers will dictate if there is a change in ownership, there is already a change of ethos.James Tarkowski is the first summer signing; in a sense, he is the first addition Frank Lampard has been able to plan, as Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek arrived in a hurry along with the manager at the end of the winter window.Tarkowski is free, forever fit, reliable and unglamorous: the antithesis of many a Moshiri signing. Some of the numbers...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO