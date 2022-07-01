10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matt Rogers

It’s an amusing question to be fair since a lot of people might hate on Sandler, but at the same time, they’ll at least watch his movies to see if they’re any good or not. But for years now it does feel as though Adam Sandler has taken a lot of heat for a good number of his movies, which makes it easy to question why this is. A good answer that presents itself in many articles offering up an explanation is that he hasn’t been creating the same types of movies that he used to when he was younger, as he’s changed his characters along with his life as he’s grown up and stopped being a man-child, or has stopped doing it as much anyway. Ever since he became a family man, Sandler has been more into family films than anything else, even though he’s done plenty of other movies as well over the years. But there’s no denying that he’s changed up his act quite a bit since the Billy Madison days. Back in the day when he was acting nuts, a lot of people grew used to his act and were sold on Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Waterboy.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO