10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matt Rogers

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Rogers is doing big things. He’s an actor. He’s a man who is doing a major television movie right now, and he is also starring in a new series on television alongside famous faces such as Molly Shannon. He’s got a lot going for him at the moment, and the...

Vibe

Michaela Coel Joins Cast Of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series

Click here to read the full article. Michaela Coel has joined the cast of the anticipated Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. She joins John Turturro, and Paul Dano, Variety exclusively reported. According to the outlet, the exact role of all talent involved has been kept a secret beyond the lead character played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Glover is credited as the co-creator and executive producer on the series, based on the 2005 New Regency film of the same name, starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.More from VIBE.comDonald Glover Reveals 'Atlanta' Season 3 Is "More About Van" At SXSW Premiere'Atlanta' To...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Mary Mara, Actor in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges’, Dies in Apparent Drowning at 61

Character actor Mary Mara, known for her appearances on ER, Nash Bridges, and Law & Order: SVU, has died. She was 61. According to New York State Police, Mara drowned Sunday, June 26, in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. A preliminary investigation suggests she drowned while swimming in the river, and police said there was no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death as the investigation continues.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Elvis Presley And Colonel Tom Parker Biography Shoots to Bestseller List Following Baz Luhrmann Biopic

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Alanna Nash’s 2010 biography on Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley has become a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon following Baz Luhrmann’s new “Elvis” biopic that premiered this past weekend. While Luhrmann claims that his film is not based on the acclaimed music journalists’ 2010 book, he did use research from the Colonel-Presley biography, which is considered one of the most definitive accounts of the relationship between Presley and his infamous manager. Unlike most books...
MOVIES
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
ScreenCrush

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back

Nearly 30 years after the original film came and went quickly in theaters, the world is finally getting a Hocus Pocus 2. Even though the original movie was not a hit upon its first release, its tale of witches and magic became a Halloween staple on cable. It’s amazing what forcing a generation to watch something over and over again will do.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Mr. Malcolm’s List review: A wicked comedy of manners for Bridgerton fans

It is a truth universally acknowledged that if someone disses you in public, you must return the favor and exact revenge. It’s true now in the age of Twitter, Instagram, and the Metaverse, and it was especially true two centuries ago, when public appearances were paramount in establishing one’s social reputation and securing lucrative (and loveless) marriages.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Why Do Adam Sandler Movies Get So Much Hate?

It’s an amusing question to be fair since a lot of people might hate on Sandler, but at the same time, they’ll at least watch his movies to see if they’re any good or not. But for years now it does feel as though Adam Sandler has taken a lot of heat for a good number of his movies, which makes it easy to question why this is. A good answer that presents itself in many articles offering up an explanation is that he hasn’t been creating the same types of movies that he used to when he was younger, as he’s changed his characters along with his life as he’s grown up and stopped being a man-child, or has stopped doing it as much anyway. Ever since he became a family man, Sandler has been more into family films than anything else, even though he’s done plenty of other movies as well over the years. But there’s no denying that he’s changed up his act quite a bit since the Billy Madison days. Back in the day when he was acting nuts, a lot of people grew used to his act and were sold on Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Waterboy.
MOVIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown makes season 5 demand following season 4 complaint

Two Stranger Things stars called out the series after completing work on season four.Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been in the Netflix show since its first season, and, during promotion of the latest episodes, spoke candidly about their thoughts regarding deaths in the series.Season four concluded with two last episodes, which were released on Friday (1 July), and those who streamed them were anxious to find out which characters died. However, every one of the original crew of heroes made it out alive.This led to some criticism of showrunners, the Duffer brothers, with many arguing that the...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld,’ Why Did Showrunners Recast This Major Character

The popular 1990s TV sitcom series, Seinfeld has left a big impact on comedy history. From original storylines that remain favorites to this day, to spot-on characters that we will never forget, the popular classic TV series will remain one of the most prolific shows of all time. However, Seinfeld fans may not realize one shocking piece of trivia about the award-winning series. The trivia? The fact that one of the show’s most popular characters, Frank Costanza, was originally given to another actor, John Randolph.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann on His Leading Man’s Transformation: ‘The Austin Butler That Was in Disney Shows Doesn’t Exist Anymore’

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” isn’t your typical biopic. But then again, why should it be?. A character as influential and flamboyant as Elvis Presley (played, peerlessly, by Austin Butler from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) is deserving of a different approach and that is what Luhrmann delivers, offering up a fractured fairy tale and cautionary fable about fame and influence in midcentury America. At the center of his film isn’t Elvis but Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks under considerable prosthetics), the carnival barker-turned-Svengali that had a little too much sway over the King of Rock ‘n Roll. Sure, he helped elevate Presley in the public consciousness but also trapped him in a gilded cage.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Teases When ‘Frasier’ Revival Will Begin Shooting

Kelsey Grammer is teasing the long-awaited Frasier revival could begin shooting this fall. ViacomCBS officially greenlit the Paramount+ series last February. “Shooting? There were some conversations about October, maybe a little later. I don’t know,” Grammer revealed in a video preview from his appearance on The Talk airing on Monday (below). “There are a couple of other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple of other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first..”
MOVIES
EW.com

5 Elvis movies you should see after watching Elvis

Elvis Presley was many things: cultural icon, rebel, musician, movie star. Ironically, that last one gets short shrift in Baz Luhrmann's new take on the King, Elvis. There's a quick montage of Presley's film years, including star Austin Butler warbling "Viva Las Vegas," but by and large, we skip all the Hollywood hullabaloo.
MOVIES

