PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the calendar turns to July, for most people it's just the start of another month, but for one former Pirates player, it's Bobby Bonilla Day. Bonilla played for the Pirates to start his MLB career before signing with the Mets, and then he was traded to the Orioles. He then signed a contract with the Marlins, was traded to the Dodgers and was ultimately dealt to the Mets for a second stint in New York.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO