Some unpatriotic vandals struck at the Stronach Township Park late last week, stealing the large 12-foot by 20-foot American flag off the flagpole. It is the second straight year that a large flag has been stolen just before Independence Day from the park. Township officials are furious about the theft and have taken steps to see that those responsible are brought to justice.

STRONACH TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO