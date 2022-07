The Dodgers are happy with their current setup at catcher and look to keep it that way for the foreseeable future.With starting catcher Will Smith leading the way behind the plate, the franchise wants to keep their 1-2 punch at catcher together for at least the next two years. On Sunday, the Dodgers announced they agreed to terms with Barnes on a 2-year contract extension that keeps him in Los Angeles through 2024. The contract is worth $7 million. Barnes, a Riverside native who played his high school baseball at Riverside Polytechnic, has been with the Boys in Blue since 2015. He...

