ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Russell County ‘abnormally dry’ with portion in a moderate drought

By Derek Aaron
lakercountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of Kentucky is abnormally dry with a moderate drought across a large portion of the central part...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Central Kentucky hit with small quake

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded in central Kentucky Sunday morning. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about two miles north northeast of Chaplin and 18 miles west southwest of Lawrenceburg. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans being able...
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Russell County, KY
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
american-rails.com

Kentucky Scenic Train Rides

Railroading in Kentucky is an interesting affair; to the east bituminous coal and the rugged Appalachian Mountains dominate the landscape while the much flatter Mississippi River Valley is situated to the west. Here, main lines of the north-to-south Illinois Central and Gulf, Mobile & Ohio passed by on their way...
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#The U S Drought Monitor
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Harrodsburg, KY

Harrodsburg is the seat of Mercer County, Kentucky. It's a home rule-class city with a lot to offer visitors. James Harrod and a group of pioneers from Pennsylvania founded Harrodsburg in 1774, the first settlement in Kentucky west of the Allegheny Mountains. The city is approximately 32 miles southwest of...
HARRODSBURG, KY
westkentuckystar.com

State police announce weekend checkpoint locations

The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across western Kentucky this weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law, and...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Truck And Tractor Pulls Headline Western Kentucky State Fair

The Mid-South Truck and Tractor Pulls, a corn hole tournament, and wrestling highlight activities for the final two nights of the Western Kentucky State Fair. Fair Board member Tony Meacham says 4,274 patrons passed through the gates Thursday for Christian County Farm Bureau Day. The fair has attracted more than 31,800 visitors so far. Meacham says the last two days still hold plenty of fun activities.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WBKR

Kentucky Dog Goes Bananas Watching a Horse-Race

Living in Kentucky, you know there are certain things that define the state: bourbon, music, BBQ, University of Kentucky basketball, and horse racing; specifically the Kentucky Derby. The fan base for all of these things is huge. For any of them, the entire state is all in, even the dogs....
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
Marshall County Daily

Kentucky State Police Participating in Operation CARE

Mayfield, KY. (July 2, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 would like to remind motorists of important travel safety as we begin the 4th of July holiday weekend. KSP Post 1 will be participating in Operation CARE (Collision Awareness and Reduction Efforts) this weekend. The focus of this operation is DUI enforcement. Saturation patrols and traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the weekend.
MAYFIELD, KY
lakercountry.com

Voter registration recovering from COVID-19 pandemic

Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that, in May, more new voters were added to Kentucky’s rolls than were removed, for the third month in a row. “Kentucky continues to see a bump in voter registration,” said Adams. “After a sleepy primary election, I hope this indicates voter interest in the General Election.”
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy