ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How to watch Macy’s 4th of July fireworks on TV, streaming: Time, channel, performers

By Ben Axelson
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 46th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is going to dazzle crowds in New York City and viewers at home across the country with a star-studded celebrity lineup, and an unbeatable fireworks display on Monday, July 4 (7/4/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. The two-hour Independence Day...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Elvis Presley 24-Hour Free Streaming Channel Goes Live

Click here to read the full article. The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll is getting a hunk, a hunk of streaming love. The Elvis Presley Channel is now available on platforms in the U.S. representing 100 million-plus devices, offering a continuous, linear free stream of Elvis concerts, documentaries, specials and movies as well as other lifestyle and entertainment programming. The channel is operated by Cinedigm, which launched it in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group. “It’s about honoring Elvis and the brand, and doing it in a big way,” said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s chief strategy officer and president. “Elvis...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Streaming Services to Cancel in July 2022

Viewers are ready to digest Stranger Things 4 part 2 on Netflix, making the service a must-have for July. There's still a while to go until House of the Dragon is available to watch on HBO Max, but does that mean you should cancel it for now? You may be weighing whether to cancel a streaming service because of the content that's currently available and how much you're paying out of pocket each month. In these difficult financial times, I'd like to offer one strategy: Churn like ice cream.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Freeheld Free Online

Cast: Julianne Moore Elliot Page Steve Carell Michael Shannon Luke Grimes. New Jersey car mechanic Stacie Andree and her police detective girlfriend Laurel Hester both battle to secure Hester's pension benefits after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Is Freeheld on Netflix?. Freeheld never made it to Netflix, unfortunately....
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What's on TV Tonight: HBO Max Builds The Bridge

Not to be all "Where did June go?" but seriously, where did June go? While we know you're all resting up for the July 1 release of the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, you can still send June out with a bang. The day's biggest premiere is Season 2 of The Bridge, a British reality competition about team-building, backstabbing, and the perils of engineering, on HBO Max. That should keep you busy until Netflix books your return trip to the Upside Down. Elsewhere this weekend, you can check out Chris Pratt in Prime Video's The Terminal List.
TV SERIES
CNET

Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in July

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there's good reason to start watching. It's stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Dreyer
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Paulina Porizkova
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Brett Eldredge
Person
Craig Ferguson
Person
Wolfgang Puck
Person
Pitbull
SFGate

Amazon’s Freevee Launches Two Free Streaming Channels From Fuse Media

Fuse Media has secured distribution for two of its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels — Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat — on Amazon Freevee. Amazon’s Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available on-demand. It also is adding a growing array of FAST linear streaming channels like the pair from Fuse Media.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Best Movies & Shows to Stream on July 4th

The July 4 celebrations are just around the corner! And, most of us will no doubt be celebrating this Independence day by spending our time out and about soaking up the sun. Snacking on some ripe watermelon. And gearing up for some fabulous fireworks by nightfall. However, it’s good to...
TV SHOWS
AdWeek

Black News Channel Executive Chloe Jones Joins CBS News Streaming as Senior EP

CBS News has named two new senior executive producers who will be tasked with overseeing live news programming on CBS News Streaming network. Black News Channel executive producer Chloe Jones is joining CBS News Streaming as senior executive producer overseeing morning-through-midday programming. Prior to BNC, Jones rose up the ranks from production assistant to senior producer while holding roles at CNN, Fox News and Fox Business, and MSNBC. In those roles she covered everything from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to major news events including Hurricane Sandy, the London terror attacks, the shooting of Trayvon Martin, both 2008 and 2016 presidential election nights and the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

What's New on Netflix in July — Plus: Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Others

To help you anticipate and navigate all that Netflix has to offer, TVLine presents this comprehensive list of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and specials making their debut on the streaming service this month — all as a free supplement to our daily What to Watch and weekly TVLine-Up columns.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Tv Apps#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Nbc#American#Verizon Fios#Xfinity#Dish Live
CNET

Netflix Review: Still the Best Streaming Service

When you think of streaming TV shows and movies, there's a good chance that Netflix is comes to mind first. Though competition from rivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus is fierce, it's still the best choice for streaming entertainment, period. Netflix includes a wide variety of familiar network shows...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

HBO Max Is Suddenly Removing TV Shows

Fans are becoming alarmed by the amount of content leaving the HBO Max catalog in the last week or so. So far, WarnerMedia has not commented on the departures or made an official announcement about them. That hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the reason and mourning their favorite shows to binge-watch.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechRadar

HBO Max just showed the future Netflix can look forward to

Netflix plans on introducing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in the near future – and if the success of HBO’s equivalent tier is anything to go by, the streamer is onto a winner. In a recent survey conducted by Insider (opens in new tab), 28% of HBO Max-subscribing...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

What is Tubi TV? Everything to know about the free streamer

These days, there’s a streaming service for practically everything. They’re not cheap, though, and it seems like the major streamers announce price hikes every few months. That’s what makes one option particularly compelling: Tubi TV is free. Contents. What is Tubi?. What can you watch on Tubi?
MLB
TVGuide.com

Hulu's New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July

Summer movies are still a thing, they're just in different places now. Skip the cineplex and stick with Hulu, because Hulu has a bunch of new movies (and shows) coming this July. First up is the Hulu original action-comedy The Princess (July 1), starring Joey King as a medieval princess who decides to literally fight her way out of an arranged marriage to a total jerk. Later in the month is the eye-opening Hulu original documentary Aftershock (July 19), which looks at the disproportionate mortality rate among Black women after childbirth. There's also Johnny Depp's Minamata, The Bob's Burgers Movie, the horror film The Cursed, Zac Efron's Gold, the Irish horror film You Are Not My Mother, and the suspenseful British thriller All My Friends Hate Me. And that doesn't include all the usual licensed films coming at the top of the month.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

‘The Bear’ on Hulu: Ending Explained

The too-short season of FX’s The Bear, which is now streaming on Hulu, is the story of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, a fine dining chef whose brother Mikey (played in flashbacks by Jon Bernthal) killed himself and left his struggling Chicago sandwich shop to Carmy. Mikey’s addiction to painkillers and his shocking suicide looms over the entire eight-episode season, informing everything that Carmen does. What is The Bear About? Each episode of The Bear provides small clues that ultimately lead the viewers to the big solve of a big, emotional mystery. Carmen left his entire life as a...
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy