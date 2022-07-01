Learning a lesson from Nichushkin

MIAMI - Roberto Luongo is the first hockey player to spend most of his career with the Florida Panthers to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. There have been others who have played for the Panthers but those were stops along the way in their great careers. Luongo played 11 of his 19 seasons with the Panthers and has made South Florida his home. The Return Following what was the worst trade in team history, sending an in his prime Luongo to Vancouver in a package deal that did not pan out, the Panthers righted the wrong...

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO