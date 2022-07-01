ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Learning a lesson from Nichushkin

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany NHL teams make mistakes in how they handle their young players. Top ten picks get rushed to the NHL. A player just out of his teens doesn’t produce and he is regarded as a failure. It’s happened over and over and the New York Rangers are no...

bluelinestation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Winnipeg Jets hire Rick Bowness as new head coach

The Winnipeg Jets hired Rick Bowness to take over as the new head coach, the team announced Sunday. He's the eighth head coach in franchise history and the third since the team relocated from Atlanta. "We're very excited to hire Rick Bowness as the third head coach of Jets 2.0,"...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Top Priorities for the 2022 Offseason

For the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, the cruelty of the NHL’s salary cap is set to be on full display during the 2022 offseason. Almost immediately after the final horn sounded signaling the end of the 2021-22 season, eyes turned to how the Avalanche could manage their impending contract conundrums. It’s unfair that the players’ champagne-soaked clothes are still drying off while a flat cap ecosystem eagerly awaits its next victim. From playoff heroes looking for substantial raises in salary to addressing potential holes in critical spots in the lineup, navigating the 2022 offseason (and beyond) resembles a highwire tightrope act for general manager Joe Sakic and his staff. Let’s dig in.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Coaching Search is Finally Over with Lalonde Hiring

This makes Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history, and marks the start of a new chapter for the team. Lalonde was most recently the assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning and was hired into that position by none other than Steve Yzerman back in 2018. He has a lengthy coaching resume starting back in 1995 as a graduate assistant coach at North Adams State College. Since then, he has been an assistant coach at five other colleges including Ferris State University (2002-06) and the University of Denver (2006-11).
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Sweden, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
Boston

Four things to know about Jim Montgomery

Montgomery had a solid start in Dallas before personal issues briefly derailed his career. The Bruins will reportedly hire former Stars coach Jim Montgomery as head coach after firing Bruce Cassidy earlier this month. Montgomery will take the reins of a team that frequents the playoffs but exited in disappointing...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Red Wings coach Lalonde knows winning will take time

DETROIT -- Derek Lalonde held up a jersey after the Detroit Red Wings introduced him as their new coach Friday. Standing to his left with a big smile was general manager Steve Yzerman, and the connection was obvious. Yzerman helped build the Tampa Bay Lightning as their GM from 2010-18...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Roberto Luongo’s Hall of Fame Induction Is Great for Hockey in Florida

On June 27, the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto announced the 2022 inductees. One of the biggest names on that list was former Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo, who would get in as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. As a result, it’s a massive statement for South Florida’s hockey scene as one of the biggest names in Panthers’ history will be enshrined forever.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Vitali Kravtsov
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Kaapo Kakko
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Leon Draisaitl
NHL

Sharks Relieve Head Coach Bob Boughner of Responsibilities

SAN JOSE - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) Interim General Manager Joe Will today announced that the team has relieved Head Coach Bob Boughner, Assistant Coaches John Madden and John MacLean, and Assistant Coach, Video Dan Darrow of their responsibilities. No replacements are being named at this time. "As we progress...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4's Steve Goldstein previews exclusive interview with Panthers' Roberto Luongo

MIAMI - Roberto Luongo is the first hockey player to spend most of his career with the Florida Panthers to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. There have been others who have played for the Panthers but those were stops along the way in their great careers. Luongo played 11 of his 19 seasons with the Panthers and has made South Florida his home. The Return Following what was the worst trade in team history, sending an in his prime Luongo to Vancouver in a package deal that did not pan out, the Panthers righted the wrong...
SUNRISE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

263K+
Followers
499K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy